PHILIP ELLIS: Namibia — inflection point or fleeting moment?

Namibia's president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, Namibia, November 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NOAH TIIJENDA
Namibia stands at a tantalising crossroad. The convergence of offshore oil discoveries, a visionary green hydrogen road map and the post-pandemic tourism rebound have catapulted the country up the global investment agenda.
This defining moment in the country’s history has sparked animated debate across boardrooms from Windhoek to London and beyond. Is Namibia merely riding a wave of momentary global attention, or is this the dawn of something seismic?
There’ll be those battle-scarred commentators dismissing Namibia’s renaissance as a passing cyclical play. Yet to a challenger-minded investor every discernible signal suggests the inflection is palpable, and the potential for real transformation is apparent. Here’s why.
The offshore oil equation — riches or regret?
Namibia's offshore oil discoveries have injected optimism into the national psyche and investor sentiment. Seismic data suggests multibillion-barrel potential off the Atlantic shelf. Should these fields commercialise Namibia could redraw its fiscal map and develop significant geopolitical muscle overnight.
Yet oil has humbled plenty of nations. Avoiding the so-called “resource curse” demands more than favourable geology. It requires ironclad governance, transparent licensing and a sovereign wealth framework that reinvests in its people — not only in pipelines.
The prize is transformational, but only if leaders are willing to break with the old extract-and-export playbook and instead build long term national wealth.
Green hydrogen — a bet on the century, not the cycle
While the wells wait for final appraisal, Namibia is already pitching itself as Africa’s clean-energy export hub. A vast coastline and abundant sun and wind resources give the country out-sized capacity for electrolyser projects, while EU and German backing provides capital and further credibility.
If executed well, Namibia won’t just decarbonise its own grid, it can underwrite Europe’s energy transition and claim centre stage in a new geopolitical game. For frontier investors that is alpha wrapped in purpose — exactly the kind of dual return audacious, challenger-minded capital seeks out.
Luxury safari lodges are full again, long-haul carriers have resumed direct flights and conservation-driven travel brands are reinvesting. This signals more than economic recovery. It bears testament to Namibia’s soft power and its ability to control its narrative.
Every Instagram sunset and every rhino-tracking tour expands “Brand Namibia”, attracting more ESG-minded investors towards a jurisdiction that feels stable, values biodiversity and welcomes partnerships.
Momentum turns into maturity only when promise becomes policy, policy becomes infrastructure and infrastructure becomes inclusive growth. That demands three things:
Foresight: The ability to navigate ever-changing global sociopolitical and capital market currents and position oneself ahead of them.
Integrity: Governance that makes corruption the exception, not the cost of entry.
Execution: Co-ordination between government, the private sector and civil society that seamlessly moves projects from press release to project finance and development.
Challenger-minded investors thrive in precisely this type of environment. Their efforts are substantially enhanced by advisers with the same mindset and who are familiar with untangling complexity, injecting insight, and guiding capital where to move first.
So, is this an inflection point? Geopolitically, Namibia is gaining relevance. Regionally, it is emerging as a climate-forward alternative to resource-heavy peers. Commercially, the building blocks are in place for a diversified growth model powered by energy, eco-tourism and regional logistics.
However, Namibia is not automatically guaranteed an inflection premium. It’s certainly poised for it. Whether the country can take full advantage depends on decisions made today — by policymakers shaping fiscal terms, by investors weighing frontier risk, and by citizens insisting that growth be broad-based and fair.
The offshore oil discoveries, the hydrogen road map and the tourism rebound are not the story. They are chapters in a larger narrative yet to be written. If Namibia writes it well, this could be the moment that changes everything.
• Ellis is a director at consultancy Moore Infinity.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.