LETTER: Mindset persists of more rules for business

At least the government is reaching out to banker challenging orthodoxy

07 July 2025 - 17:07
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/JACO MARAIS
It is good that government is at least reaching out to Capitec’s outgoing CEO (“Ministers line up to meet Capitec boss on informal sector”, July 1).

Economists the world over have been telling us for years that the engine room of job creation is not the government but the small business sector. We have also been repeating the mantra that the small business sector should be deregulated.

The DA has led the charge of that deregulation in the Western Cape. The province’s unemployment figures have fallen to less than 20%, as opposed to 35% nationally.

Every portfolio committee meeting of the department of employment & labour in parliament has been a platform for me to call for deregulation and for less government interference in the business sector.

Unfortunately, there is still a negative mindset, with many of the members of that portfolio committee calling for more government intervention and more regulations.

The DA’s court case against the employment equity regulations was aimed at trying to push for more deregulation and less interference. This highly regulated industrial relations environment is a handbrake to job creation.

At last the government is starting to sit up and think. I know it is difficult for some of the political parties to break from the archaic past, but it certainly needs to be done.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

