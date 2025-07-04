CLAIRE BISSEKER AND KATRIEN SMUTS: Booming Western Cape hits a snag
Homeowners face higher municipal rates as the province, the third-largest, receives only the fifth-largest provincial budget allocation
04 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s other eight provinces must be getting fed up hearing about how the Western Cape is booming, aided by a steady influx of tourists and semigrants from other provinces drawn by its natural beauty, better growth and employment prospects and track record of good governance.
And yet the Western Cape keeps breaking records. Last year, for the first time it passed more building plans by value at R32.7bn than Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, with R29.8bn. ..
