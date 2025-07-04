Opinion

CARTOON: Jurassic prisons

04 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, July 4 2025
Friday, July 4 2025

Minister calls for foreign criminals to serve time in their home countries

Correctional services’ Pieter Groenewald says SA spends R11m a day on inmates from other countries
National
1 day ago

No parole for high-risk prisoners serving life sentences, says Pieter Groenewald

The justice and correctional services minister says that the department continues to face challenges in fully rehabilitating offenders
National
3 days ago

Criminalisation of drugs has wreaked havoc on SA, says Edwin Cameron

Substance abuse and the state of SA prisons exposed by former Concourt justice
National
2 weeks ago

Initiative launched to assist accused unable to afford bail

Prisons oversight body says threre are about 2,613 remand detainees granted bail of less than R1,000 who cannot afford to pay
National
1 month ago

Top court removal of computer ban in prison cells pinned on educational rights

The ruling has triggered the drafting of new policy procedures on formal education programmes in prisons
National
2 months ago
Thursday, July 3 2025
Thursday, July 3 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Steenhuisen massages figures after ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Is McDonald’s  tempting fate by ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Suspicion rightly hangs over ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUYANDA NJILO: NHI’s biggest risk is not policy — ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.