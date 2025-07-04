News that the US is preparing to nuclear talks with Iran ‘considerably eases the threat of a fresh outbreak of hostilities’, says Vanda Insights
Homeowners face higher municipal rates as the Western Cape receives only the fifth largest provincial budget allocation
Government seeks to minimise labour disruptions at key facilities vital to trade
Mabuza dies in hospital after a short illness at 64
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early 2026
Exploring the rise of specialist schools that focus on nurturing individual strengths
CEO’s past at Spar was a minefield of controversy
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries sets record with 8-hour, 46-minute speech blasting new bill
Perhaps the least surprising news is that Safa have no money to pay their players
Peruvian by design, Japanese by nature, MAZ maps both ecosystems and seasons.
CARTOON: Jurassic prisons
Minister calls for foreign criminals to serve time in their home countries
No parole for high-risk prisoners serving life sentences, says Pieter Groenewald
Criminalisation of drugs has wreaked havoc on SA, says Edwin Cameron
Initiative launched to assist accused unable to afford bail
Top court removal of computer ban in prison cells pinned on educational rights
