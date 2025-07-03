SIYANDA KATE: The moral hypocrisy of Western disarmament rhetoric — a deterrence systems perspective

A demonstrator holds a poster depicting Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in Sidon, Lebanon. Picture: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER
In the ever-evolving narrative of global security, the call for nuclear disarmament has become a recurring chorus from the most armed nations on Earth.
The irony is almost unbearable. While global powers such as the US, Russia and China modernise and expand their nuclear arsenals, they continue to lecture the rest of the world on the virtues of disarmament, peace and non-proliferation.
This contradiction lays bare the deep moral hypocrisy embedded in the global disarmament discourse. At the heart of this duplicity lies a global nuclear order designed not for universal safety, but for the strategic preservation of power by a select few.
Nowhere is this hypocrisy more evident than in the recent US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, which Washington claims were part of a preventive strategy to stop Iran’s potential nuclear militarisation.
The attack, which sparked global outrage and renewed fears of regional escalation, was justified as a necessary step in the name of “non-proliferation” and “global security”. But such actions cannot be divorced from the broader geopolitical context: Iran is being punished for pursuing nuclear capabilities the US and its allies have long possessed, and the US has even used.
Moreover, what makes this position untenable is that the US continues to modernise its own nuclear arsenal, investing over $600bn in its nuclear forces over the next decade while tearing down multilateral treaties such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. If the US truly believed in a world free of nuclear weapons it would begin with its own meaningful reductions, not with air strikes aimed at preventing others from joining the nuclear club.
True disarmament must begin with the major powers leading by example.
To be clear, this is not to endorse Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Any proliferation of nuclear arms adds to global instability. However, a just world cannot allow one set of rules for itself and another for everyone else. Iran, like North Korea before it, points to the US invasion of non-nuclear Iraq and Nato’s intervention in Libya as cautionary tales of what happens to countries that disarm or forego nuclear deterrence. The global system teaches that to avoid regime change or invasion the best defence is a nuclear one. This is the tragic and dangerous logic of nuclear hypocrisy.
From a neorealist perspective, all states seek survival in an anarchic international system. If Iran perceives existential threats from regional adversaries (like Israel or Saudi Arabia), and global powers (like the US), it may logically pursue a deterrent capability. That said, critics of Iran are right to worry about the consequences of a nuclear-armed Middle East. An Iranian bomb could trigger a regional arms race involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt. It would heighten tensions with Israel, which possesses its own undeclared nuclear arsenal and faces no international accountability. A nuclearised Middle East is a nightmare scenario for all sides.
However, the path to peace does not lie in selective military strikes or sanctions regimes that punish ordinary civilians more than policymakers. It lies in multilateral negotiations rooted in mutual respect, transparency and the recognition that no nation has a monopoly on security or sovereignty. True disarmament must begin with the major powers leading by example. In this light, the recent US bombing is not just a military operation, it is a symbolic reinforcement of global inequality. It says: “We can have nuclear weapons, but you cannot. We can bomb you for trying.” This is not moral leadership; it is domination disguised as diplomacy.
Mutually assured destruction
The strike, rather than dissuading Iran, could catalyse a covert nuclear weapons programme driven by insecurity. This reflects the “stability-instability paradox” in nuclear deterrence theory: while mutually assured destruction (Mad) prevents full-scale war, it may encourage limited conflicts and interventions below the nuclear threshold.
Additionally, the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities represents a critical departure from the long-standing doctrine of this Mad, which has underpinned global nuclear deterrence theory since the Cold War of 1947–1991. At its core, Mad relies on the assumption that no rational actor would initiate a nuclear conflict as both sides would face inevitable and unacceptable annihilation.
It is not only a military logic but a strategic stalemate that prescribes restraint and caution rather than pre-emptive strikes. Nuclear deterrence theory, notably articulated by scholars such as Thomas Schelling, assumes that nuclear weapons are instruments of political bargaining, not warfighting. Under this framework the mere possession of nuclear weapons changes the calculus of conflict, introducing a caution born from existential threat.
Therefore, by attacking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure pre-emptively the US has disrupted this balance. Iran, even if not currently nuclear-armed, has argued that its programme is for civilian purposes — a claim disputed by Washington. Nevertheless, the act of bombing undermines the very deterrence logic the US claims to uphold with nuclear-armed adversaries such as Russia and China. If Mad theory assumes rational actors deterred by assured retaliation, then the US response to Iran precludes Iran from even acquiring the retaliatory means that would establish parity — highlighting the hypocrisy and selective application of deterrence theory.
The pre-emptive strike also weakens global efforts around the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). While the NPT rests on three pillars — non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful use — US aggression undermines the credibility of these commitments. States may now perceive that compliance with international norms does not protect them from attack, especially if they fall out of favour with nuclear powers. This fosters a security dilemma: states like Iran may now see nuclear capability not as destabilising, but as the only credible deterrent against external intervention.
This contradiction destabilises the deterrence system by incentivising secret proliferation rather than open negotiation. Ultimately, if deterrence theory is to remain a credible framework for global stability it must be applied universally — not as a tool of geopolitical dominance but as a mutual guarantee of restraint. Anything less is not deterrence; it is domination disguised in the language of security.
• Kate, a PhD candidate at Nelson Mandela University, is a lecturer at Walter Sisulu University.
LUNGILE MASHELE: The unwritten story of profiteering and warmongering
EDITORIAL: Leashing the dogs of war in the Middle East
BENJI SHULMAN: Iran is a malignant force in Africa
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Thinking about war during warfare opens up understanding
