Opinion

CARTOON: Saving money, not lives

03 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, July 3 2025
Thursday, July 3 2025

Trump USAID cuts could cause over 14m additional deaths by 2030, study shows

US says cuts are part of efforts to cut wasteful spending but human rights experts say they can undo progress
World
1 day ago

SA may need to revise US trade plan

Revised proposal must align with the Trump administration’s new template for Sub-Saharan countries
National
1 day ago

HIV infections rise in Africa as Donald Trump’s aid cuts take toll

‘It’s as predictable as if you take your eye off a smouldering bushfire and the wind is blowing: a bushfire will come back,’ says SA HIV/Aids expert ...
World
1 week ago

Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts

Georgia project, run by former Uganda missionary, makes nutrient-rich peanut paste for children in need
World
3 weeks ago

Trump calls aid cuts ‘devastating’ and urges other countries to contribute

US president calls for a reordering of global humanitarian aid during talks with Ramaphosa
World
1 month ago

MORE BY BRANDAN REYNOLDS:

CARTOON: Preserving the GNU

Wednesday, July 2 2025
Opinion
1 day ago

CARTOON: No-fly peace deal

Tuesday, July 1 2025
Opinion
2 days ago

CARTOON: DA’s dodgy dialogue

Monday, June 30 2025
Opinion
3 days ago

CARTOON: Trump Nobel? No way

Friday, June 27 2025
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Fare thee well, Foxton
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA’s twin batting prodigies ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA seems stuck in a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CARTOON: Preserving the GNU

Opinion

CARTOON: No-fly peace deal

Opinion

CARTOON: Trump Nobel? No way

Opinion

CARTOON: Africa’s leaders for life

Opinion

CARTOON: Fishy lotto award

Opinion

CARTOON: DA’s dodgy dialogue

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.