Opinion

BRETT HERRON: What the DA withdrawal from the national dialogue really signals

Differences between John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille are growing

03 July 2025 - 21:30
by Brett Herron
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
John Steenhuisen. Picture: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
John Steenhuisen. Picture: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

Political analysts and journalists have churned out thousands of column inches describing divisions in the ANC over its continuing tolerance of the DA as a partner in the government of national unity (GNU), while differences of opinion within the DA over its continued participation in government have been studiously ignored.

Last week, in response to the firing of deputy minister Andrew Whitfield, DA federal leader John Steenhuisen issued a breathless 48-hour ultimatum to the president, threatening calamitous consequences for the GNU if he failed to act against allegedly corrupt ANC members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet. “Should the ANC fail to meet our ultimatum, all bets are off and the consequences will be theirs to bear,” Steenhuisen promised.

He also suggested that the future of the coalition government in KwaZulu-Natal would be at risk. But when the 48 hours were up, instead of withdrawing his party from the GNU as was widely anticipated, the best Steenhuisen could muster was withdrawing his party from the national dialogue.

In addition, the DA would not support the individual budget votes of departments headed by ministers they regard as implicated in corruption, despite having already supported the overall budget by voting for the Division of Revenue Bill.

Growing differences

This is more damp squib than calamity, and reflects growing differences within the DA between Steenhuisen (a member of cabinet) and his senior colleague, DA federal council chair Helen Zille (who is not a member of cabinet). According to sources within the DA, the party issued its 48-hour ultimatum without a consensus position on what the consequences would be if the president did not respond to its demands.

The DA’s leaders couldn’t agree on whether to stay in the GNU (with Zille keen to leave and Steenhuisen keen to stay). Because they had to announce something after their ultimatum was ignored, they turned to withdrawing from the national dialogue as a proxy, or fig leaf, issue.

Targeting the national dialogue with its mooted R700m budget is easy; far easier for DA leaders to countenance than collapsing the unity government and forfeiting a bunch of jobs and perks. But it is a dishonest distraction.

The DA leaders have spent much of their time since Saturday whining about the implementation of the GNU’s statement of intent, claiming there was no consensus on convening a national dialogue, and seeking to position the dialogue as a presidential pet project. The truth is that clause 12 of the statement of intent, signed off by all members of the GNU, including the DA, expressly commits the parties to “an all-inclusive national dialogue process”.

Targeting the national dialogue with its mooted R700m budget is easy; far easier for DA leaders to countenance than collapsing the unity government and forfeiting a bunch of jobs and perks. But it is a dishonest distraction.

Zille’s complaints that she has not received responses to correspondence on the national dialogue addressed to ANC secretary-general exposes her manipulativeness and/or lack of understanding of what she signed the DA up for.

What is the point of writing to the ANC secretary-general about the national dialogue? He has no position in, or sway over, the GNU. Whether Zille likes it or not, the GNU is not a coalition between the ANC and the DA — it is a 10-party coalition and the DA is one of the 10. The DA may be the second largest party, but all parties are equally subject to the statement of intent and the workings and structures of government.

Two political structures govern the GNU: the Political Party Leaders’ Forum, chaired by the president, on which Steenhuisen serves, and the Clearing House, a dispute resolution committee chaired by the deputy president, where the 10 parties are represented (and on which Zille serves). Both structures have met at least six times since June 2024, when the GNU was formed. If the DA wants to change decision-making clauses about the national dialogue or any other GNU policy matter, it must do so through these two structures. Neither raised any objections before Saturday’s newly minted proxy crisis.

Zille will argue that the Clearing House has yet to adopt its terms of reference. But this did not stop the DA from raising the only formal dispute within the GNU at the very first Clearing House meeting (its opposition to the president signing the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act into law), a dispute the Clearing House entertained and settled. The DA has not used the GNU structures to raise any concerns about the national dialogue, and appeared to have developed a problem with it only when it needed something to announce on Saturday.

• Herron is secretary-general of the GOOD party.

PETER BRUCE: Steenhuisen massages figures after painful surrender

What really happened in last year’s election was the vote for corruption, unemployment and low growth was split
Opinion
18 hours ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of presidential power

Presidential travel request approvals are the least of our worries
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Another mauve DA line crossed as bad things await after Ramaphosa

DA shuffles back towards the uncomfortable status quo after considering a vote of no confidence
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle

The tit-for-tat between the ANC and DA has nothing to do with national interest, and everything with dynamics in the parties
Opinion
3 days ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: The rise and rise of the DA

Peter Bruce’s animosity towards the party’s leadership appears to be personal
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s arranged marriage a year on

While the parties have to be applauded for keeping the GNU functional, they need to attend to its structural defects
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Steenhuisen massages figures after ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Fare thee well, Foxton
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Is McDonald’s  tempting fate by ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says BLSA’s Busi Mavuso

Politics

PETER BRUCE: Steenhuisen massages figures after painful surrender

Opinion / Columnists

John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs

Politics

MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of presidential power

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Another mauve DA line crossed as bad things await after Ramaphosa

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle

Opinion / Editorials

Ramaphosa axes DA deputy minister of trade Andrew Whitfield

National

EDITORIAL: SA’s arranged marriage a year on

Opinion / Editorials

JOHN STEENHUISEN: The rise and rise of the DA

Opinion

Stagnant economy poses big risk for GNU electoral prospects, says Steenhuisen

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.