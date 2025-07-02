XHANTI PAYI: Economic agents need a better understanding of the data

How do we use data appropriately to define what we think it’s defining, and to support the decisions we need it to support, effectively? Picture: 123RF
Following a radio news bulletin on the announcement of the inflation rate of 2.8% for May, a caller intervened to request that the station please announce the annual rather than the monthly rate.
Clearly believing that this low rate reflected a monthly increase in general prices, she argued that the announcement of the annual rate was more appropriate as people want to know where they are this year as opposed to the previous year in terms of their buying power.
The number of 2.8% being quoted in the bulletin was in fact the annual inflation rate, though we haven’t seen a rate this low in five years. In the SA context rates this low are indeed psychologically reflections of monthly increases in inflation. However, it is important to consider whether the caller is correct about what rates matter for our decision-making.
This isn’t just true for inflation numbers, but for data in general — how do we use data appropriately to define what we think it’s defining, and to support the decisions we need it to support, effectively? This is important in the context of the ongoing debate about employment and unemployment data, and I believe it may also be an important question as we approached the national dialogue announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In the SA context rates this low are indeed psychologically reflections of monthly increases in inflation. However, it is important to consider whether the caller is correct about what rates matter for our decision-making.
We use inflation in making a wide range of decisions that have serious implications. Yet we often use it or comment on it without thinking about it. Workers and consumers use it to help negotiate their incomes. However, not all workers are subject to the same inflation rate. This is because for different incomes there are different expenditure patterns — or baskets, as it were. This is why prices as represented in Consumer Price Index (CPI) data are often analysed across different expenditure deciles to understand how inflation affects various income groups.
Poorer households tend to experience higher inflation rates due to their consumption patterns, particularly proportionally higher spending on food, which is often more volatile than other categories. That volatility is not going to get better.
As leading agriculture economist Wandile Sihlobo has observed, climate change affects volatility in the agricultural sector in terms of rain patterns, for example. This affects agricultural outputs from period to period, with implications for food price stability and thus inflation for relatively poor households.
To illustrate: while the headline inflation number was recorded at 2.8% for May (compared to May 2024), inflation for the lowest expenditure decile was recorded at 4.6%, far outpacing the headline rate and nearly double the rate seen in the highest expenditure decile. However, it was far closer to the 4.8% recorded for “food and nonalcoholic beverages”.
This means the headline inflation rate of 2.8% is inappropriate, for example, as an income increase intended to maintain the purchasing power of the lowest expenditure decile, which is experiencing inflation of 4.6%. This may also be an important consideration for a business or service provider looking to increase the prices of its product to this market, where purchasing power has been eroded above headline inflation, especially if the offering is price sensitive.
Perhaps it is important to make the point that, like all data, official statistics are collected to support decision-making by economic agents, and foster appropriate interventions by policymakers. We need to read them with this strategic approach in mind.
• Payi is an economist and strategist.
