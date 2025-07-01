NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: US travel bans gift Africa to China

It is hard to shake the feeling that the US lacks a long-term strategy for engaging with the African continent in a productive manner. The Trump administration’s recent threat to widen controversial travel restrictions to include dozens of African states is openly discriminatory and starkly contrasts with Beijing’s recent decision to remove all tariffs on African exports to China.
Plans to expand the number of countries whose citizens could be barred from visiting the US have been received with shock across the continent, with the newly proposed travel restrictions going well beyond those imposed by Donald Trump during his first term in office. As many as 25 African states could be affected, with obvious negative consequences for US-Africa relations.
According to Trump’s state department, the travel bans are required to safeguard US national security, crack down on overstayed visas and ensure proper documentation. These justifications may appeal to those who believe Africans are inherently dangerous and not worth welcoming into one’s country. Alternatively, immigrants are simply being used as scapegoats to appease Trump’s supporters, who have little else to cheer about since his re-election.
This is not the first time African countries have been lumped together and punished en masse and has all the hallmarks of the colonial attitude that saw Africans treated as being less human than people from other regions.
Having failed to cut government spending, reindustrialise the US with tariffs or deliver on much-touted peace proposals, the Trump administration appears to be using mass deportations and travel bans as a means of proving that it is making “progress”. This undermines America’s long cultivated reputation for openness to foreign talent, which included Soviet dissidents and even Nazi scientists such as Wernher von Braun, who became a key figure in the US space programme.
In contrast, Africans visiting the US, including talented students, entrepreneurs and relatives of American citizens, are being treated as liabilities instead of valued assets. This is a long term strategic miscalculation. Meanwhile, China is doubling down on its efforts to forge deeper ties with the continent, knowing that Africa will be the future of the global economy.
This is not the first time African countries have been lumped together and punished en masse and has all the hallmarks of the colonial attitude that saw Africans treated as being less human than people from other regions. It is also not the first time Washington has failed to grasp the broader consequences of its foreign policy decisions.
If the travel bans go ahead studies will be deferred, business trips cancelled, and family reunions postponed indefinitely. Slowly but surely, trust frays and Africans may start feeling that it would be better to build closer ties with countries such as Russia and China. No rare earths deal or military aid package can replace the people-to-people links that sustain diplomacy beneath the official layer. When those links are severed, so too is that important sense of a shared future.
It is difficult to see how such strident measures serve America’s long-term interests. At a time when global competition for influence in Africa is intensifying, Washington is choosing to narrow the corridor of exchange. While rival capitals such as Moscow and Beijing invest in airports, railways, student exchange programmes and nuclear power plants, Washington has left the building.
This may ultimately result in a kind of self-imposed irrelevance, where Africa conducts business and trade with the rest of the world as the US declines. Even if the bans are eventually lifted by whoever comes after Trump, the scar tissue will remain and Africans may never forget that American voters elected a government that treated them as global second class citizens.
While the Trump administration mulls further travel bans, Beijing has taken a bold step to further entrench its economic and political influence across Africa by announcing the removal of trade tariffs on all imports from 53 African countries with which China maintains diplomatic relations. Eswatini is the only African state excluded from the zero-tariff announcement because the kingdom maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
This decision isn’t just a small tweak in China’s trade policy. It’s a huge vote of confidence in Africa’s strategic importance. The zero tariff policy extends preferential treatment to a wide range of exports, not just resources for China’s manufacturing base, such as oil or copper, and clears a path for African exporters to access the world’s second-largest consumer market. Tariff free access to China will undoubtedly help African nations increase and diversify their exports while attracting increased foreign direct investment as they move up the global value chain.
Unlike the US, whose Africa policy swings with the political pendulum in Washington, Beijing has proven itself a reliable partner. Its investments in roads, ports, telecommunications and energy projects across the continent have not only created physical links, they have also led to political alignment, and Beijing’s latest gesture of economic inclusion will entrench its dominant position as Africa’s premier development partner even further.
The demographic logic of this move is compelling. With Africa’s population projected to exceed 2.5-billion by the middle of this century (representing one in every four people on the planet), Africa’s development will fund Chinese pensions, providing resources, labour and consumptive demand to fuel China’s economic growth despite the Asian superpower’s own ageing population.
China’s universities are already full of African students on scholarships, and its well-functioning state-owned enterprises are already hiring and training local labour when investing in projects on the African continent. Private Chinese businesses are setting up local subsidiaries and ordinary African citizens have been the biggest beneficiaries of Chinese built and funded infrastructure.
This is not to say China’s role in Africa is without its flaws. Legitimate concerns remain over debt sustainability, labour practices and the environmental impact of certain projects. However, all things considered Chinese investment is having a positive impact on Africa, and recent events suggest that while the US is shrinking its footprint China is expanding its offer.
On the one side we have a US government that still views Africa through the lens of security risks and migration control. On the other side, Beijing views Africa as an important engine of global economic growth and treats the continent as a genuine partner. And while Washington likes to talk about national security, Beijing is busy securing its own interests by gaining access to Africa’s critical minerals, infrastructure, economic growth and innovative young populations.
With each visa denial and each travel restriction imposed, the US pushes Africa further into the embrace of China and the other rising Brics powers. In contrast, as Beijing offers better terms of trade to match its generous loans and investments, the already strong relationship between Africa and China can only grow stronger.
Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
