GAVIN ROME: Beyond creating or destroying jobs: AI as a catalyst for transforming work

“Lawyers, take note: one day soon the computers are coming for our jobs.” This warning, issued by the court in Makunga v Barlequins Beleggings/Indigo Spur, encapsulates the growing anxiety surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on professional work.
Across SA and globally the debate over whether AI will destroy jobs or create new and better ones has dominated headlines. From the fear of mass unemployment to promises of unprecedented efficiency, the question has captured the imagination of policymakers, professionals and the public.
However, this debate — focused narrowly on job creation versus destruction — misses the bigger picture. AI is not merely a substitute for human effort or an efficiency tool; it is a transformative force that redefines how professionals work, collaborate and innovate.
Examples of AI’s transformative effect abound. In the legal profession, AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT are automating legal research and contract drafting, raising concern about ethical standards while streamlining routine tasks. In healthcare, AI systems are diagnosing diseases with remarkable accuracy, enabling earlier interventions and personalised treatments.
Adaptive learning platforms are reshaping education, tailoring lessons to individual students and improving outcomes. These developments have sparked the fear of widespread job losses alongside the hope for new opportunities in a transformed economy.
By automating routine tasks, AI frees professionals to focus on higher-value activities, enabling collaboration, innovation and creativity. This shift represents a new paradigm for work, in which AI augments human capabilities and creates meaningful opportunities.
AI and the transformation of professional work
Legal futurists Richard and Daniel Susskind have long argued that AI enables the decomposition of professional tasks, liberating expertise and creating new opportunities. In their view, AI is not just a tool for efficiency but a driver of fundamental change in how knowledge is distributed and expertise accessed.
For example, in the legal profession AI automates routine tasks such as document review and intelligent search, freeing lawyers to focus on strategic thinking and client advocacy. This reduces costs and makes legal services more accessible to the public.
But the implications of AI go far beyond efficiency. AI enables innovative systems that extend the reach of professional expertise, realise latent demand and create new roles. As the Susskinds note, the shift from a print-based industrial society to a technology-based internet society is redefining professional work, creating meaningful roles in a postprofessional society. AI could thus serve as an augmentative tool that enhances human capabilities and fosters collaboration, rather than being feared as a threat to traditional roles.
Managing AI’s challenges
While its vast potential is undeniable, AI comes with risks that must be astutely managed. In the prologue to his latest bestseller, Nexus, Yuval Harari uses the sorcerer’s apprentice analogy to vividly illustrate the unintended consequences of increasingly autonomous AI systems and the likelihood of their leading to unprecedented surveillance and the erosion of democratic institutions. Like the apprentice who for reasons of ease and convenience unleashes forces he cannot control, humanity risks losing control over AI if it is not humanised and carefully regulated.
Harari’s warnings are valid, but they should not overshadow the potential of AI to empower professionals and reshape work. Ethical innovation and responsible use of AI are essential to safeguard against its risks while maximising its benefits.
One of AI’s most promising features is its ability to bridge the gap between expertise and public access. Technologies such as online dispute resolution platforms and document assembly software are revolutionising how individuals interact with professions such as law. These tools enable people to resolve disputes or draft legal documents without the need for traditional intermediaries. Platforms such as e-adjudication have demonstrated the efficiency of AI in handling millions of disputes annually, ensuring justice is accessible to all and complementing the role of advocates.
This “disintermediation” aligns with the constitutional imperative of access to justice. By removing barriers to expertise, AI empowers individuals to interact with the law in ways that were previously impossible. This empowerment extends to other professions, enabling individuals to access expertise in education, healthcare and beyond.
To fully harness AI’s transformative potential, we must address the ethical challenges it presents. Professional codes of conduct must urgently incorporate AI-related provisions to provide an ethical framework and best practice guidelines. Key issues to address include preventing plagiarism, ensuring data protection and maintaining accountability for errors caused by AI tools.
Establishing clear standards for verifying AI-generated outputs is critical to maintaining trust and accountability in professional work. As the recent case of Mavundla v MEC: Department of Co-Operative Government & Traditional Affairs demonstrated, uncritical reliance on AI tools can lead to serious ethical breaches.
In that case, the court roundly criticised legal representatives for failing to verify fictitious case citations generated by an AI chatbot, and emphasised that ignorance of the risks of AI technologies is not an excuse for compromising the ethical and professional duties of a legal practitioner. This admonition no doubt applies with similar force across all professional vocations.
By focusing on ethical innovation, professionals can harness AI’s potential while safeguarding against risks. This requires active participation in initiatives aimed at producing an appropriate regulatory environment that addresses concerns about data privacy protections, algorithmic bias and the retention of human oversight of AI technologies.
A new paradigm for work
AI is not merely a substitute for human effort or an efficiency tool; it is a catalyst for rethinking and reshaping professional tasks and expertise. By automating routine tasks, AI frees professionals to focus on higher-value activities, enabling collaboration, innovation and creativity. This shift represents a new paradigm for work, in which AI augments human capabilities and creates meaningful opportunities.
The future of professional work in the AI era must be considered in the context of how professionals will use appropriate AI technologies to innovate, collaborate and work more efficiently. By thoughtfully embracing AI’s vast potential we can move beyond the gloom of job loss predictions and the simplistic optimism of job creation to envision a future in which AI enhances human capabilities and reshapes professional work.
The debate on AI’s impact on jobs is too narrow, especially for professions. AI should serve as a transformative force that redefines work, enabling collaboration, innovation and accessibility. By focusing on ethical innovation and responsible use, we can harness AI’s potential to create a new paradigm for work that empowers professionals and laypeople alike.
AI is not simply a threat to be feared or a tool to be used; it is a catalyst for rethinking and reshaping professional tasks and expertise. The future of work lies not in the destruction or creation of jobs but in the transformation of how we work, collaborate and innovate. By embracing AI as an augmentative tool, we can move beyond the depressing gloom of job loss predictions and the simplistic optimism of job creation to envision a future where AI enhances human capabilities and reshapes professional work.
• Rome is a senior counsel who has on occasion acted as a high court judge.
Is South Africa's corporate culture ready to accept AI?
