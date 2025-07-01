Expectation of Opec+ output increase in August and concern of economic slowdown weigh on prices
About half of SA’s households are poor and a huge portion struggle to service their debts
Government aims to harmonise national, provincial and municipal business licensing to ensure synergy
Threats of a walkout by coalition partners and boycott of the National Dialogue ‘creating instability’
The group is confident it will meet its SA target in the next five years
Overall growth in loans and advances to households remains comparatively subdued
Israeli military says it struck militant targets after taking steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians
Combining unusual talent and power, Pretorius and Brevis have the world at their feet
The urban elegance of Oslo makes Norway’s largest city well worth a stopover.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: No-fly peace deal
EDITORIAL: Congo’s fragile peace deal
Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting, attract investment
DRC and Rwanda initial draft peace deal ahead of signing next week
DRC among five countries elected to UN Security Council
Rwanda-backed militia in DRC executed civilians, says Human Rights Watch
