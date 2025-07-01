Opinion

CARTOON: No-fly peace deal

01 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, July 1 2025
Tuesday, July 1 2025

EDITORIAL: Congo’s fragile peace deal

Questions raised over signing of an agreement between the DRC and Rwanda to end hostilities
Opinion
3 hours ago

Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting, attract investment

The agreement aims to attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in minerals
World
1 day ago

DRC and Rwanda initial draft peace deal ahead of signing next week

Trump's influence put to test as ministerial signing of the agreement scheduled for June 27
World
1 week ago

DRC among five countries elected to UN Security Council

Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Latvia and Liberia elected to the 15-member council for terms starting on January 1
World
3 weeks ago

Rwanda-backed militia in DRC executed civilians, says Human Rights Watch

Unicef reported a five-fold surge in rape cases treated in Eastern DRC in February, where almost a third of the victims were children
World
3 weeks ago
Monday, June 30 2025
Monday, June 30 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: When redress fuels growth
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BRIAN BENFIELD: Lessons for SA from call for ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: The why and WTF of Trump’s F-bomb ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.