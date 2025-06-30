Risk premium evaporates due to absence of supply disruption from the Iran-Israel conflict
Reports abound that pirates reign at sea and that our fish stocks are being plundered due to naval budget cuts
Provincial government will pay Sanral R3.4bn on Monday, says finance MEC Lebogang Maile
Developments in government of national unity will be closely watched after the axing of Andrew Whitfield
Group moves to protect its supply of key ingredient as it scouts for lucrative projects
Indicators of economic trends will emerge this week
The change takes effect in January, opening the door for CEO Sim Tshabalala to stay longer at the helm of Standard Bank
Democrats demand the megabill first be read in the chamber, which could delay start of the debate
Neethling Fouché is no longer anonymous. He deserves full credit for work ethic, belief and patience
Assen celebrates centenary as Ducati rider equals great Giacomo Agostini’s 68 premier class wins
CARTOON: DA’s dodgy dialogue
John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs
EDITORIAL: The return of the politics of spectacle
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministers to deliver their budget vote speeches
President will not abide ‘ultimatums and threats’ by DA, says Ramaphosa
DA issues ultimatum over axing of Andrew Whitfield
Ramaphosa axes DA deputy minister of trade Andrew Whitfield
