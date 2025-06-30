BHEKI MAHLOBO: Charting a path to SA’s economic renewal

Forgone real disposable income is the difference between struggling to get by and joining the ranks of an expanding middle class, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
A danger amid SA’s pedestrian contemporary economic performance is that analysts and observers become so accustomed to the country’s low growth, investment and employment data that they lose sight of where the country might have been today — and where it might be just a decade from now — if pragmatic reforms are introduced.
Start with the economic growth outlook. Since 2008 SA has averaged a rate of growth of just 1.2%. The emerging market average over the same period was 4%, the African average was the same, and the global average was 3%. This means the country has not only lagged its international peers but, crucially, has underperformed the continent and the emerging world of which it is meant to be a leading part.
As a consequence of such low growth per capita GDP, adjusted for inflation, reduced from R78,000 in 2008 to about R74,000 today. However, had SA maintained even the modest emerging market growth average of 4% we estimate the real per capita GDP number would today be R130,000 — almost double where it is today.
That difference — nearly R56,000 per person a year — is not an abstract loss; it represents real disposable income forgone by every South African, every household, every business. It is the difference between struggling to get by and joining the ranks of an expanding middle class.
Taking into account SA’s historical relationship between economic growth and job creation, it is possible to estimate what the employment position in the country might have been had that 4% growth rate been maintained. Since 2008 the number of people employed increased from 14.5-million to just more than 16.7-million, meaning about 130,000 net new jobs were created per annum — compared with the more than 500,000 net new jobs per annum the economy created between 1998 and 2008 when growth rates briefly reached 5%. In that earlier period growth translated into work, incomes and social mobility.
We estimate that had SA maintained a growth rate of near 4%, the number of people in employment today would have been 21-million, not 16.7-million — a difference of 4.3-million people. As a consequence, the unemployment rate today would stand at 16%, not the 32.9% that marks SA as one of the world’s highest jobless societies. The distance between 16% and 32.9% unemployment is not just a matter of statistics; it is a gulf that explains much of the country’s social tension, protest and frustration.
The relationship between the material circumstances of people and protest and voting data for SA is also well established. Where jobs and incomes have grown, support for the governing party and stability in society have followed. Assuming the jobs and GDP data that would have arisen from a 4% economic growth rate, we estimate that had that level of growth been maintained since 2008 the ANC would not have lost the 2024 election. On the contrary, it would have received close to 60% of the vote and retained its majorities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Viewed against the economic and political realities, these numbers may seem extraordinary. In truth, they simply mirror the trends experienced by most emerging markets over the past 30 years — trends SA could share with the right reforms. These are not optimistic fantasies but the concrete results achieved by other emerging economies in recent decades.
To unlock this potential, public policy must get three things right:
SA has more than sufficient defunct coal stations that can be refitted on a short time frame to provide the energy needed to enable a 4% growth rate over the next decade. At the same time, sensible nuclear and renewables build projects would become bankable, governing higher rates of growth to replace the refreshed coal plants when they reach the end of their refitted lives. Energy generation is not a constraint; it is a policy decision.
Empowerment policy, which is much under fire, should not be jettisoned as it remains essential that government policy is directed at accelerating poor people into the middle classes. Instead, it needs to be refocused on rewarding job creation, fixed investment, tax payments, exports and support for education — the building blocks of every successful society.
Lastly, property rights must be secured, failing which the country will not draw the fixed investment necessary to lift the rate of economic growth. The related question of land reform, should society and business view that as a pressing priority, would be most easily addressed by providing emergent black commercial producers with discounted financing underwritten by the state.
Should SA implement these three reforms, the fixed investment rate would rise to 25% of GDP — up from 15% — a level the country has achieved before and could easily reach again, providing the capital formation needed to sustain a 4% annual growth rate. This in turn would allow SA to double per capita GDP over the next 20 years while reducing the unemployment rate to near 10%.
With the right policy choices the country can still deliver the economic and social dividend its people have been promised — and that its own history has already shown is possible.
• Mahlobo is a partner and economist at Frans Cronje Private Clients, based in the US.
BHEKI MAHLOBO: Charting a path to SA’s economic renewal
With the right policy choices the country can deliver the economic and social dividend its people have been promised
Viewed against the economic and political realities, these numbers may seem extraordinary. In truth, they simply mirror the trends experienced by most emerging markets over the past 30 years — trends SA could share with the right reforms. These are not optimistic fantasies but the concrete results achieved by other emerging economies in recent decades.
To unlock this potential, public policy must get three things right:
