LUKAS MUNTINGH: Establishing an advisory panel to pick NPA head would raise the bar

In early 2026 the term of the national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, will end. Recruiting a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head will take time, and there is nothing in the public domain to indicate that recruitment has begun.
Will we one morning be met with an announcement that so-and-so has been appointed, or will President Cyril Ramaphosa repeat what he did — with some judicial encouragement — when he appointed Batohi in 2019?
The constitution states: “The president, as head of the national executive, must appoint a national director of public prosecutions.” This provision gives the president wide discretion, as it does not require consultation or specific procedures to identify suitable candidates. For example, there is no requirement for parliament’s involvement in the appointment process, or any type of ad hoc structure. Yet, this discretion is constitutionally constrained.
In 2012, after the appointment of Menzi Simelane as NPA head the Constitutional Court affirmed that the power to appoint the national director must be exercised in line with the constitution and the NPA Act. These must be read together to understand the purpose of the appointment power. The court stated that the president is required to appoint someone who is not only competent, but also possesses the necessary integrity and conscientiousness to carry out the responsibilities of the office.
This requirement is rooted in the need to protect the prosecuting authority’s ability to operate without political interference or improper influence. The judgment emphasised that the national director must ensure that the prosecuting authority performs its functions honestly and without fear, favour or prejudice. Decisions to initiate prosecutions must be taken fairly and without bias. Prosecution policy must be shaped honestly and with regard to the needs of the country, and the criminal justice system, insofar as it relates to prosecutions, must be administered fairly and consistently.
The court further highlighted that the independence of the NPA must be protected against any form of interference, hindrance or obstruction by the state or its organs. All directors of public prosecutions, under the leadership of the national director, are expected to act with integrity and fairness in the discharge of their duties.
The ruling made it clear that the rationality of an appointment to this critical office depends not only on the suitability of the candidate, but also on the integrity of the process by which the decision is made. The appointment of the national director is not just another political appointment. The NPA and thus the national director of public prosecutions, are central to the overall accountability architecture of the state. If the NPA (or its national director) fail, it has a direct effect on accountability throughout the state.
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
This we saw, and continue to see with excruciating clarity, regarding high-level corruption cases. In 2008-18 some of the individuals who filled the position of NPA head were unfit to hold public office, others were unlawful appointments, evidently not without purpose. State capture was possible, among other reasons, due to capture of the NPA.
When a new NPA head was needed in 2018 Ramaphosa initiated a process calling for public nominations for suitable people and then appointed a panel, chaired by Jeff Radebe, to assist in assessing nominations, conducting interviews and recommending a suitable candidate. The process was to be behind closed doors, and this prompted a challenge by Right2Know, resulting in media access to the interviews.
There is little doubt that the consultative and open process added legitimacy to the ultimate decision and, importantly, reflected in broad terms a sense of public ownership of the process. In perhaps our darkest hour after 1994 constitutionally speaking, this was vitally important to show that the public is important and part of the business of government.
While the use of an advisory panel is not constitutionally required, the president’s decision to appoint such a panel has the effect of setting a normative standard. It should contribute to establishing a constitutional convention, especially if future presidents replicate the approach. If Ramaphosa repeats the process it will set a clear standard for future presidents on how the head of the executive should interpret their constitutional powers regarding this particular appointment.
Moreover, when applied wider this practice would strengthen transparency and public confidence in appointments. The national director of public prosecutions is supported by deputy national directors in the head office as well as deputy directors in the provinces, who wield the real power on instituting prosecutions, or not. Their appointments have not yet received the necessary attention.
The process followed in 2018 has set a benchmark for rationality in decision-making. Batohi’s appointment was not challenged, unlike some of her predecessors, nor has she been challenged about her fitness to hold office, as was the case with some of her predecessors. The process was open and transparent and the panel (and thus the president) had the opportunity to take all information and factors into account before making a recommendation.
Should Ramaphosa revert to the previous practice, or now adopt a different, less transparent and less inclusive, approach, a court may find it to be irrational or procedurally deficient.Based on the Batohi appointment process there is now a legitimate expectation — a principle recognised in administrative law — that the president will follow a transparent, consultative approach in future appointments.
If Ramaphosa, or a future president, were to abandon this process and make an appointment without public consultation or clear criteria, and this decision was challenged in court, which is certain to happen, a court would first consider if the process was rational, not only in outcome but also in method. It was this rationality of process that was fundamental in the Simelane decision, as then president Jacob Zuma chose to ignore important information that reflected on Simelane’s fitness to hold office.
Second, is departing from a previously established process that is accepted as rational, without providing reasons, undermining the legality of the appointment? One is reminded of how Shaun Abrahams became national director of public prosecutions, and that it was the result of the unlawful vacating of office of his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana. Departing from the process used in the Batohi appointment would surely open it to a challenge on its legality.
There is no formal doctrine of precedent in executive action, and when asked the courts will assess the reasonableness and consistency of presidential conduct over time. If this consultative approach becomes regularised, its abandonment might be viewed as irrational, arbitrary or even unlawful.
The president’s use of an advisory panel to support him to select the national director of public prosecutions does not create a binding constitutional precedent. It is the Constitutional Court that is the final authority in interpreting the constitution, not the president. However, the use of an advisory panel and public hearings contribute to the development of a constitutional convention and good institutional practice.
There is now a legitimate expectation among stakeholders that this consultative process will be followed in future. A departure and return to previous practice will shape how courts assess the rationality and accountability of executive discretion under the particular constitutional provision. The NPA is critical to the rule of law and our fundamental understanding of accountability — it is too important to fail again. The president has the opportunity to do the right thing, again.
• Dr Muntingh is associate professor and director of the Dullah Omar Institute for Constitutional Law, Governance & Human Rights at the University of the Western Cape.
LUKAS MUNTINGH: Establishing an advisory panel to pick NPA head would raise the bar
There is a legitimate expectation that the president will follow a consultative approach in future appointments
In early 2026 the term of the national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, will end. Recruiting a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head will take time, and there is nothing in the public domain to indicate that recruitment has begun.
Will we one morning be met with an announcement that so-and-so has been appointed, or will President Cyril Ramaphosa repeat what he did — with some judicial encouragement — when he appointed Batohi in 2019?
The constitution states: “The president, as head of the national executive, must appoint a national director of public prosecutions.” This provision gives the president wide discretion, as it does not require consultation or specific procedures to identify suitable candidates. For example, there is no requirement for parliament’s involvement in the appointment process, or any type of ad hoc structure. Yet, this discretion is constitutionally constrained.
In 2012, after the appointment of Menzi Simelane as NPA head the Constitutional Court affirmed that the power to appoint the national director must be exercised in line with the constitution and the NPA Act. These must be read together to understand the purpose of the appointment power. The court stated that the president is required to appoint someone who is not only competent, but also possesses the necessary integrity and conscientiousness to carry out the responsibilities of the office.
This requirement is rooted in the need to protect the prosecuting authority’s ability to operate without political interference or improper influence. The judgment emphasised that the national director must ensure that the prosecuting authority performs its functions honestly and without fear, favour or prejudice. Decisions to initiate prosecutions must be taken fairly and without bias. Prosecution policy must be shaped honestly and with regard to the needs of the country, and the criminal justice system, insofar as it relates to prosecutions, must be administered fairly and consistently.
The court further highlighted that the independence of the NPA must be protected against any form of interference, hindrance or obstruction by the state or its organs. All directors of public prosecutions, under the leadership of the national director, are expected to act with integrity and fairness in the discharge of their duties.
The ruling made it clear that the rationality of an appointment to this critical office depends not only on the suitability of the candidate, but also on the integrity of the process by which the decision is made. The appointment of the national director is not just another political appointment. The NPA and thus the national director of public prosecutions, are central to the overall accountability architecture of the state. If the NPA (or its national director) fail, it has a direct effect on accountability throughout the state.
This we saw, and continue to see with excruciating clarity, regarding high-level corruption cases. In 2008-18 some of the individuals who filled the position of NPA head were unfit to hold public office, others were unlawful appointments, evidently not without purpose. State capture was possible, among other reasons, due to capture of the NPA.
When a new NPA head was needed in 2018 Ramaphosa initiated a process calling for public nominations for suitable people and then appointed a panel, chaired by Jeff Radebe, to assist in assessing nominations, conducting interviews and recommending a suitable candidate. The process was to be behind closed doors, and this prompted a challenge by Right2Know, resulting in media access to the interviews.
There is little doubt that the consultative and open process added legitimacy to the ultimate decision and, importantly, reflected in broad terms a sense of public ownership of the process. In perhaps our darkest hour after 1994 constitutionally speaking, this was vitally important to show that the public is important and part of the business of government.
While the use of an advisory panel is not constitutionally required, the president’s decision to appoint such a panel has the effect of setting a normative standard. It should contribute to establishing a constitutional convention, especially if future presidents replicate the approach. If Ramaphosa repeats the process it will set a clear standard for future presidents on how the head of the executive should interpret their constitutional powers regarding this particular appointment.
Moreover, when applied wider this practice would strengthen transparency and public confidence in appointments. The national director of public prosecutions is supported by deputy national directors in the head office as well as deputy directors in the provinces, who wield the real power on instituting prosecutions, or not. Their appointments have not yet received the necessary attention.
The process followed in 2018 has set a benchmark for rationality in decision-making. Batohi’s appointment was not challenged, unlike some of her predecessors, nor has she been challenged about her fitness to hold office, as was the case with some of her predecessors. The process was open and transparent and the panel (and thus the president) had the opportunity to take all information and factors into account before making a recommendation.
Should Ramaphosa revert to the previous practice, or now adopt a different, less transparent and less inclusive, approach, a court may find it to be irrational or procedurally deficient. Based on the Batohi appointment process there is now a legitimate expectation — a principle recognised in administrative law — that the president will follow a transparent, consultative approach in future appointments.
If Ramaphosa, or a future president, were to abandon this process and make an appointment without public consultation or clear criteria, and this decision was challenged in court, which is certain to happen, a court would first consider if the process was rational, not only in outcome but also in method. It was this rationality of process that was fundamental in the Simelane decision, as then president Jacob Zuma chose to ignore important information that reflected on Simelane’s fitness to hold office.
Second, is departing from a previously established process that is accepted as rational, without providing reasons, undermining the legality of the appointment? One is reminded of how Shaun Abrahams became national director of public prosecutions, and that it was the result of the unlawful vacating of office of his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana. Departing from the process used in the Batohi appointment would surely open it to a challenge on its legality.
There is no formal doctrine of precedent in executive action, and when asked the courts will assess the reasonableness and consistency of presidential conduct over time. If this consultative approach becomes regularised, its abandonment might be viewed as irrational, arbitrary or even unlawful.
The president’s use of an advisory panel to support him to select the national director of public prosecutions does not create a binding constitutional precedent. It is the Constitutional Court that is the final authority in interpreting the constitution, not the president. However, the use of an advisory panel and public hearings contribute to the development of a constitutional convention and good institutional practice.
There is now a legitimate expectation among stakeholders that this consultative process will be followed in future. A departure and return to previous practice will shape how courts assess the rationality and accountability of executive discretion under the particular constitutional provision. The NPA is critical to the rule of law and our fundamental understanding of accountability — it is too important to fail again. The president has the opportunity to do the right thing, again.
• Dr Muntingh is associate professor and director of the Dullah Omar Institute for Constitutional Law, Governance & Human Rights at the University of the Western Cape.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa in Canada for Group of Seven outreach session
Losing SCA battle will have far-reaching consequences, NPA warns
Former prosecutor in court over fake jobs
NPA boss Batohi stands her ground as MPs call for her head
SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANTHONY BUTLER: Zuma likely to share blame for collapse of state capture ...
JUANITA DU PREEZ: SA needs decentralised policing now, and the minister can ...
Greenlight for Guptas’ extraditions but some NPA cases in the grey
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.