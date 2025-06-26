ASHIKA KIRPAL: Why digital inclusion must drive our response to the unemployment crisis

SA’s real crisis isn’t how we count the unemployed — it’s how many young people are being counted out.
While important, the current debate over how we measure unemployment shouldn’t distract from the urgent reality: young people make up over a third of SA’s population, and 62.4% of them are unemployed.
The picture is much the same at a continental level: Africa has the world’s youngest population, with over 11-million youth entering the labour market each year — yet only 3-million formal jobs are created, leaving millions unemployed or underemployed.
The numbers tell a story of a continent brimming with potential, but not yet in a position to capitalise on it. It is no longer enough to describe the challenges we face; we need to take decisive action to transform the aspirations of millions of young people into real economic opportunities.
At the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings held in April, we deliberated on a question that cuts to the heart of Africa’s future: how do we create jobs at scale? As we reflect during Youth Month in SA, one thing is certain — young people can no longer wait for tomorrow. The need to act with urgency has become ever more important.
A demographic dividend aided by a digital skills revolution
Our youthful population is one of our greatest assets, we often hear. By 2035 the African continent will have the world’s largest workforce, and by 2050 it will account for nearly 59% of global working-age population growth. In a world grappling with ageing workforces and labour shortages, our young people can provide the continent with a competitive edge.
To unlock its demographic dividend Africa must act now by developing a comprehensive, continent-wide strategy that aligns education and skills development with market needs.
A key takeaway from the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings was the transformative role the digital economy is poised to play in driving future economic growth.
Technology is reshaping industries, creating new opportunities and redefining how we work and live. Africa has the advantage of being one of the fastest adopters of mobile technology, with a solid foundation for digital transformation already in place.
To fully leverage its digital edge Africa’s priority must be equipping its youth to thrive in an economy driven by AI, cloud computing and data analytics. There’s a long way to go given the disconnect between education systems and job markets.
This misalignment is particularly acute in the science, technology, engineering & maths (Stem) fields, with SA currently producing only 18% Stem graduates. Meanwhile, in Sub-Saharan Africa enrolment in tertiary engineering and technology education is 5%, significantly behind the rates of 25% in India and 35% in South Korea.
Where do we go from here?
If young people are to take their rightful place in the global economy we need to act — decisively and together, across three fronts. First, we must invest in digital education.Sub-Saharan Africa is bursting with potential, but nearly 90% of students still lack access to a computer at home. That's not just a gap; it's a risk to our future competitiveness.
At Naspers Labs we’ve seen what is possible when young people are given the tools they need. Our digital skills programme trains unemployed youth in high-demand fields such as AI, cybersecurity, software development and data science. So far we’ve supported over 7,000young people, and 95% have gone on to secure jobs. Consider what’s possible at scale.
Second, we need stronger public-private partnerships.Talent is not the problem. The problem is the mismatch between the skills we teach and the jobs the market needs. That's where partnerships between business, government and civil society become essential. The private sector can see where the jobs are going. The public sector can build the infrastructure and policies to get us there.
Finally, we need inclusive policy reform.Access to the digital economy must be treated as a basic right. We need governments to champion inclusive, forward-looking regulation: regulation that enables access, supports skills development and unlocks opportunity for digital entrepreneurs, including those in the informal economy. That means cutting red tape, investing in people and recognising that innovation doesn't just come from the top — it often starts from the street.
These three imperatives — education, partnership and inclusive policy — are not just good ideas. They are non-negotiables if Africa is to unlock the power of its greatest resource: its youth.
A generation in waiting cannot wait any longer
The real emergency isn’t our endless debates about the scale of unemployment in SA. The emergency is the millions of young people who wake up every day knocking on the door of opportunity. This is an inflection point. With one of the world’s youngest populations and a rising tide of digital innovation, we stand on the brink of transformation. If we invest in our youth and scale digital access we can turn today’s unemployment crisis into tomorrow’s growth story.
As we mark Youth Month in SA we must see Africa’s young people for what they truly are: a global engine of innovation, resilience and progress. But potential alone is not enough. We need bold, co-ordinated action, from governments, business and citizens alike, to close the gap between talent and opportunity.
That means smarter policies, deeper private sector investment, and real commitment to digital skills and inclusion at scale. Young people are not just waiting to be employed, they’re ready to build, lead and redefine the future.
• Kirpal is director of Naspers Labs & Transformation at Naspers.
