BENJI SHULMAN: Iran is a malignant force in Africa

As Israel and the US battle Iran in the Middle East, the ripple effects are likely to be felt in Africa.

For more than four decades Iran has served as a central engine of Islamist terrorism, using its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a network of proxy militias to destabilise the region. From its backing of Hezbollah in Lebanon to funding Shi’a militias in Iraq and its unwavering support for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the Iranian regime has perfected a model of asymmetrical warfare.

This model relies on ideological radicalism, proxy forces and complex terror financing networks that has plunged the region into repeated cycles of violence. Unfortunately, this influence is not confined to the Middle East and also affects Africa.

As in the Middle East, Iran supports military operations in various African countries — most notably in Sudan and with the Polisario Front in Western Sahara. But Tehran’s strategy extends beyond hard power. Through a broad soft-power campaign, it aims to entrench its ideological, religious and strategic presence across the continent.

In Nigeria, this influence is highly visible. Since the 1980s Iran has backed the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, a Shi’a group modelled in some respects on Hezbollah. Before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Shi’a Islam had little to no footprint in Nigeria. Today it is estimated that 2-million to 3-million Nigerians identify as Shi’a, a transformation driven by Iranian-supported institutions that continue to offer ideological training, financial backing and organisational support.

In parallel with its religious outreach, Iran has accelerated its economic and political engagement with Africa. In 2023 it launched eight business centres across the continent and hosted a series of economic summits in Tehran aimed at cementing Africa’s role as a strategic trade partner. These economic overtures are often linked to political and military incentives: Iran has offered combat drones to African governments in exchange for access to uranium, and has sought basing rights in countries such as Sudan in return for arms shipments.

At the same time Tehran’s propaganda machine has expanded. Hausa TV, a state-sponsored channel broadcasting in one of West Africa’s most widely spoken languages, pushes pro-Iran and anti-Israel messaging to a regional audience of over 50-million people. These media operations serve as a critical arm of Iran’s information warfare in Africa.