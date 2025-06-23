US’s weekend move to join Israel in attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities stokes supply worries
As the global market for EVs has expanded so too have concerns over the security of supply of materials crucial to making them
The Public Investment Corporation and British International Investment will collaborate in investing in Africa
If the party does not recover its support, it stands to be the biggest loser in the next local government polls
Assura’s directors recommend unanimously that shareholders accept the increased PHP offer
‘Africa risk premium’ will be a focus of November’s G20 gathering
Standard Bank assisted NOA in such a way that it can use its capital more efficiently, says general counsel
US and Israel differ on war aims, regime change not US goal
Why the British & Irish Lions felt it was necessary to open against such a strong opponent is hard to fathom
“As laughable as it is, the whineosphere can produce some very violent consequences”
CARTOON: Netanyahu’s puppet
World on edge after Iran bombing
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Investors brace for oil price spike
Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself after nuclear sites ‘obliterated’
EXPLAINER: Risks from hits on enrichment facilities mainly chemical, experts say
