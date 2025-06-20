PETER VENN: How to speed up the just energy transition

There is not a binary choice between coal and renewables. Both will have a role to play into the foreseeable future, says the writer. Picture: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER
The just energy transition (JET) raises a range of complex challenges and trade-offs, most importantly the “trilemma” of balancing energy security, affordability and sustainability. In SA and much of the world there are a number of factors affecting the JET.
We are building renewable capacity while supporting the coal value chain. We are currently seeing a resurgence in coal largely as a result of energy security fears, and it will have to remain the source of baseload power for some time to come. There is not a binary choice between coal and renewables. Both will have a role to play into the foreseeable future.
Still, the economics of renewables has changed. Until about 2014 coal-fired power was cheaper than renewables. Today the reverse is true. By transitioning to renewables we are now saving money while doing the right thing, even though there is a limit to the speed at which we can do so.
And, yes, we need to do all we can to ensure no-one is left behind on this journey. However, right now in SA we have a disconnect. We have to try achieve the JET with one hand tied behind our backs. This is because it currently takes three times longer to gain the necessary permits for a renewable energy facility than to build a renewable energy facility. That is, about six years to receive the necessary permits and two years to build.
The renewable energy sector is forecast to replace perhaps 10% of direct employment in coal mines. But the renewables sector will trigger the growth of new businesses, such as suppliers of goods and services, yielding job opportunities in the supply chain.
It is a highly technical and complex process to develop and get to the point of construction of a renewable energy facility, not least of which is sourcing funding, getting landowner and community agreement. This is work we and many other companies are capable of doing and we are doing so as rapidly as circumstances permit.
However, in a manner similar to the licensing of a mine that requires permits to be granted by a number of different authorities, the government has thus far not succeeded in finding a way to co-ordinate and speed up this permitting process. This is the case even though these have been identified as strategic projects by government.
The demand for renewable energy is strong, and funding is becoming more easily secured. However, the permitting hold-ups mean there is at least R50bn a year in renewable investments being lost to our economy and impeding the journey to a JET. That is the equivalent of 1.5GW of lost (and cheaper) power production a year.
Not only is this an opportunity lost to the economy, it also means Eskom has to extend the lives of its aging coal-fired power stations, which are costly to run, inefficient and a major source of air pollution.
The bureaucratic hurdles in securing permits for renewable energy projects is a lost opportunity to employ more people in the construction of wind and solar farms. The question remains what will become of those working in the coal sector. The renewable energy sector will clearly not replace all the coal sector jobs that will be lost in this transition. And that shouldn’t be our job.
The renewable energy sector is forecast to replace perhaps 10% of direct employment in coal mines. But the renewables sector will trigger the growth of new businesses, such as suppliers of goods and services, yielding job opportunities in the supply chain.
At Seriti Green we aim to empower some of those employees in the coal sector. For example, in Mpumalanga we are in the process of developing a 900MW wind energy facility, currently with 155MW completed, and we have a significant Agri4Change programme at work.
Thus far 150 beneficiaries have been recruited. Most will receive a limited capital resource after a period of training and mentoring. Thirty of the more successful will enter an additional mentoring and training programme, receiving both agricultural and business training. And six of the most successful will enter a mega-farming programme.
But renewables operators need revenue-generating opportunities to be able to do this. The permitting delays are standing in the way of the more rapid expansion of this community work too.
Our plea to government is to find a way to speed up the permitting processes. Our sector will then play an even greater part in SA’s economic and social development.
PETER VENN: How to speed up the just energy transition
• Venn is CEO of Seriti Green.
