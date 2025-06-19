Opinion

CARTOON: Trump trouble

19 June 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, June 19 2025
Thursday, June 19 2025

Trump says he ‘may or may not’ join Israel’s bombing campaign in Iran

Iranian leader Khamenei rejects Trump’s demand for surrender
World
17 hours ago

Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’

Israeli defence chief says Supreme Leader could face same fate as Saddam Hussein
World
1 day ago

Israel strikes Iranian state broadcaster as Tehran urges Trump to intercede

Israel’s Haifa-based Bazan Group said all its refinery facilities had been shut down by Iran strike
World
2 days ago

Iran draws red line it warns US not to cross

We will respond firmly if the US becomes directly involved in Israeli strikes, says Iran’s UN ambassador
World
18 hours ago
Wednesday, June 18 2025
Wednesday, June 18 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: SA should take steps to avoid the walk ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: When we play the so-called Big ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: The odds stacked against the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISMAIL JOOSUB: Starlink, the law and future of ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.