MARIANNE MERTEN: Nostalgia and social compacting will not solve SA’s problems
Previous interventions made proposals, which were ignored as the culture of impunity shields those who should be held to account
18 June 2025 - 05:00
It seems President Cyril Ramaphosa will get his long-sought social compact — a cornerstone of legacy-building for a president in the second and final constitutional term who likes his consultation skills to take centre stage.
The national dialogue is, according to Ramaphosa, “an opportunity to forge a new social compact for the development” of SA, including building “a thriving inclusive economy that creates jobs and opportunities”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.