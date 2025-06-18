Opinion

CARTOON: National dialogue’s R700m question

18 June 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, June 18 2025
JOHN DLUDLU: The odds stacked against the national dialogue

In our extraordinary times, every agenda is accompanied by a secret one that is unsaid
Opinion
19 minutes ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Another expensive talkshop will not build our nation

Government needs to use the resources South Africans hand over to it wisely and equitably
Opinion
19 minutes ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA needs to look more deeply into its view of the informal sector

Part of the problem in determining unemployment in SA may lie in the intepretation of the informal sector
Opinion
19 minutes ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: Nostalgia and social compacting will not solve SA’s problems

Previous interventions made proposals, which were ignored as the culture of impunity shields those who should be held to account
Opinion
19 minutes ago

Funding gap for R700m national dialogue

No money has been earmarked for President Cyril Ramaphosa's initiative that is expected to launch in August
Politics
1 day ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: New national dialogue needed over joblessness

SA should start by understanding the relationships between the informal sector, employment and long-term goals
Opinion
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and Roelf Meyer to work together on national dialogue

The president has named former National Party minister as one of 31 eminent persons who will guide process
Politics
6 days ago
