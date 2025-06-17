GARGI MISHRA: AI is moving fast — what it means for SA’s industries

The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
When Mary Meeker, famed for her Internet Trends reports, dedicates 340 slides to AI and calls its acceleration “unprecedented,” it’s more than a Silicon Valley moment. It’s a global inflection point. Her May 2025 Bond Capital report is a wake-up call. And SA, with its unique mix of opportunity and inequality, must be alert.
This article examines what Meeker’s insights mean for healthcare, sustainability, finance and mining in the SA context, and how leaders can navigate the change.
Meeker’s 2025 AI Trends report underscores the unprecedented acceleration of AI adoption worldwide. ChatGPT, for instance, reached 800-million users in just 17 months, far outpacing previous technological adoptions.
The report highlights the rapid advancements in AI capabilities, the surge in open-source models and the capital investments fuelling this growth.
While the global north races ahead, SA stands at a crossroads. The nation’s National AI Policy Framework aims to harness AI for public value and development, focusing on areas such as talent development, digital infrastructure and ethical considerations. However, challenges such as limited high-quality data sets, funding constraints and the need for cross-sectoral co-ordination persist.
Africa’s AI start-up ecosystem is burgeoning, with SA being an leading player. Yet more than 83% of AI start-up funding in the first quarter of this year was concentrated in just four countries: Kenya, Nigeria, SA and Egypt. This concentration risks widening the digital divide, leaving other regions behind. Moreover, the continent houses only 3% of the global AI talent pool, emphasising the urgent need for capacity building and retention strategies.
Healthcare — from shortage to augmentation:
Meeker’s report cites major investments internationally into AI tools that diagnose, triage, and summarise faster than many entry-level professionals.
SA’s healthcare system faces a chronic skills shortage, especially in rural and township areas. AI won’t replace doctors, but it can augment them. Chat-based diagnostics, workflow tools and AI-assisted decision-making can extend care while reducing burnout. For example, in cities such as Dubai AI-powered virtual health assistants and diagnostic support tools are already common across public clinics, helping triage patients, flag risks and ease the burden on front-line staff. A similar model, adapted to SA’s healthcare context, could be a game-changer.
Sustainability — predict, prevent and plan:
Meeker’s report highlights AI’s role in climate modelling, energy efficiency and supply chain emissions tracking worldwide.
SA’s just transition depends on better forecasting and real-time insight. AI can help predict environmental risks, optimise grid use and manage water and biodiversity challenges more precisely. For example, the UK’s national grid plans to use AI for real-time electricity demand forecasting. Climate-tech start-ups such as Kenya’s Nithio and California-based Cervest are already using AI to monitor weather risks and energy access. SA can draw on these tools to support our environmental planning and response.
Finance — from inclusion to automation risk:
Globally, the financial sector is undergoing major AI-driven changes, from customer service to fraud detection and credit scoring.
While fintechs in SA are using AI to expand financial inclusion, legacy banks risk either lagging behind or leaning too heavily on automation. This could lead to the exclusion of marginalised users or the amplification of bias in financial decisions. In India, platforms such as Paytm use AI-powered credit scoring models to extend microloans to users with no formal credit history. It is a reminder that AI, if applied thoughtfully, can bridge gaps rather than widen them.
Mining — the automation tipping point:
Meeker’s report shows AI’s adoption is fastest in task-heavy, high-risk sectors such as logistics, safety and operations.
SA’s mining sector, already digitising, now stands at a pivotal moment. AI offers real potential to reduce downtime, improve worker safety and enhance resource efficiency. For instance, Anglo American has implemented AI-powered real-time monitoring systems in its underground operations in SA, resulting in a 20% reduction in equipment failures in 2023. These tools not only improve operational performance but support sustainability goals by optimising energy use and reducing environmental impact. To fully unlock these benefits a parallel investment in skills development and workforce innovation will be essential.
Passive observer
SA cannot afford to be a passive observer in the AI revolution. While global narratives are often dominated by the West, we must also look east to places such as China, which has scaled AI rapidly not because of abundant resources but through strategic focus, state-industry alignment and long-term planning.
We don’t have Silicon Valley’s capital or China’s scale, but we do have ingenuity, a young workforce and a clear need to solve pressing societal challenges. That’s where AI can serve us best.
The real challenge is not whether we adopt AI, but how we do so in a way that is inclusive, locally grounded and resilient. It’s time to move beyond strategy documents and pilot projects. If we want to future-proof our industries and empower our people, we need bold partnerships, grassroots capacity-building and leadership that sees AI not as a threat, but as a tool for transformation.
The future won’t wait. And neither should we.
• Dr Mishra, a former foresight lead at De Beers, is a strategy and foresight adviser.
While the global north races ahead, SA stands at a crossroads. The nation's National AI Policy Framework aims to harness AI for public value and development, focusing on areas such as talent development, digital infrastructure and ethical considerations. However, challenges such as limited high-quality data sets, funding constraints and the need for cross-sectoral
co-ordination persist.
