JOHN STEENHUISEN: Why the future of farming belongs to the youth

Each year as we commemorate the courage of the youth of 1976 we are reminded of a simple truth: every generation has its own struggles, but also its own opportunities.
For the class of 2025 the dominant narrative has been one of disruption. Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries. Traditional careers are fading. And for many young South Africans, particularly those in rural areas, the future can feel like something being done to them, rather than something they are invited to build.
But there is one sector that defies that logic, and that is agriculture.Unlike many industries where AI is seen as a threat to jobs, in agriculture it is an enabler. It is a catalyst for growth, productivity and inclusion. Therefore, if we do this right, agriculture can be the most exciting and empowering frontier for SA’s youth, not just to work in but to lead.
The myth of machines replacing people
Let us start by debunking a myth: AI does not inherently destroy jobs. What it does is eliminate tasks. In sectors such as finance or retail, where jobs are made up almost entirely of predictable, repeatable actions, automation can indeed replace people.
But agriculture is different. It is not about repetition. It is about adaptation, judgment and decision-making in unpredictable environments. It is physical and mental, local and seasonal, human and natural.
What AI does in agriculture is take the drudgery out of the work and put better tools in the hands of young people — tools that make farming more precise, more productive and more profitable.
Technology that empowers, not displaces
In the Free State we have already seen young graduates using drone technology to map soil health and monitor pest infestations across hectares of land in a fraction of the time it used to take. They are not replacing anyone — they are expanding what is possible.
In Limpopo, young women are using AI-powered sensors to regulate climate conditions in small-scale greenhouses, growing high-value vegetables with less water, fewer pesticides and higher yields. They have tripled their income in two seasons.
In the Eastern Cape a group of National Rural Youth Service Corpsalumni has partnered with a local agritech start-up to launch a mobile app that connects livestock farmers to local veterinary services and emergency disease alerts. It is saving herds and livelihoods.
These are not stories of machines replacing humans. These are stories of young South Africans using technology to do more, grow more and earn more.
From land to lab, the sector is expanding
Agriculture today is not limited to working the land. It includes agribusiness, food science, veterinary medicine, precision engineering, data analysis, logistics and export compliance.
At the Agricultural Research Council, young biotechnologists are developing disease-resistant crops tailored to our climate. At our national labs they are working on traceability systems that will help smallholders meet EU export standards. And in places like Stellenbosch and Pietermaritzburg, youth-led agribusiness incubators are turning ideas into market-ready enterprises.
This is not your grandfather’s agriculture. This is a sector of innovation, opportunity and impact.
The future of agricultural skills and education
If we want more young people in agriculture we need to equip them with the right skills, not just to take part but to take charge.That is why we are expanding and reimagining the role of our agricultural colleges. Institutions such as Cedara, Fort Cox, Taung and Tompi Seleka are being repositioned to act not only as training sites but as rural innovation hubs where students are introduced to everything from precision irrigation to climate-smart seed systems and AI-driven livestock tracking.
We are also working with the department of higher education and training to ensure agricultural qualifications are future-ready, integrating elements of coding, geographic information system (GIS) mapping, biotechnology and sustainable finance into curricula.
Our farmer production support units are being structured to provide on-site mentorship and enterprise support, particularly for young farmers. These sites not only provide machinery and input access but also embed business planning, market access facilitation and digital literacy into their service offerings.
There is also growing support from the private sector. We are seeing agribusinesses sponsoring drone-pilot certifications, commercial farmers co-funding digital scouting tools, and fintech partners developing mobile credit scoring tailored to emerging farmers.
This ecosystem of training, mentorship and smart capital is what will unlock the next wave of agricultural entrepreneurs, and it must be built with youth at the centre.
A new compact with the next generation
Of course, none of this happens by accident. The government has a responsibility to open the pipeline, to equip young people with the skills, networks and capital to enter and thrive in this sector.
That is why we have launched a national programme to support youth-led farmer production support units, and why the blended finance scheme now includes a dedicated youth window. Through the National Biosecurity Hub at the University of Pretoria we are training young graduates in cutting-edge surveillance and outbreak response, positions that are not just essential but exportable.
But the government cannot do it alone. The private sector, universities and commercial farmers have a crucial role to play in mentoring, investing and opening doors.
Youth leadership is not optional
If you ask me what the future of agriculture looks like, I will tell you this: it looks young.It looks like a generation that is not afraid of technology, but hungry to harness it. A generation that does not see farming as a fallback, but as a first choice. A generation that understands that food security is not just about growing crops, but also about building economies, stabilising communities and creating jobs that matter.
So this Youth Day let us change the story. Let us stop talking about agriculture as something we are trying to save, and start talking about it as the thing that can save us.Let us invest in our youth not as a box to tick, but as a strategy. Let us put tools in their hands, land under their feet and decision-making at their fingertips.
The future of agriculture is not automated. It is animated — by the energy, ideas and leadership of young South Africans.Happy Youth Day. The future is yours.
• Steenhuisen is agriculture minister and DA leader.
