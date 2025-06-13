RALPH MUPITA: Enabling Africa’s full potential is what drives the MTN Group

In 2024, we invested nearly R30bn in infrastructure and technology and paid income taxes of more than R10bn. These contributions matter. But it’s what they enable — such as jobs and opportunities — that defines us.

In 2024, we powered digital connectivity for 291-million people, including internet access for 158-million users and financial services for 63-million through MoMo. About 93% of the population in our markets — or 500-million people — are now covered by our broadband network.

We facilitated digital literacy for 22-million people, promoting meaningful participation in the digital economy. Through our GSM network and MoMo businesses, we supported 3.5-million indirect jobs.

Since its inception in 2007, our group-wide employee volunteerism programme — 21 Days of Y’ello Care — sees MTNers roll up their sleeves to improve the lives of their communities. Over the years, we have impacted hundreds of thousands of people. The campaign is testament to the power of collective action, reminding us that even small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of change.

Progress is never a solo effort. It requires collaboration across public and private sectors, across borders and disciplines. Whether it’s partnering with governments to expand coverage, working with innovators to extend digital finance, or engaging civil society to deepen inclusion, we know the best results come when we listen and co-create.

Keeping consumer experiences safe is part of the responsibility we carry. We know that trust is earned and we remain focused on building resilience, protecting digital human rights, and responding transparently when challenges arise. We carry this responsibility with humility and determination. And it’s the lens through which we will continue to serve and invest.

Amid the current significant geopolitical shifts and technological developments, it’s clear that Africa needs to chart and champion its own growth and progress. If it doesn’t, there is a real risk that the continent gets left behind. Embracing technologies such as 5G, non-terrestrial networks and generative AI will be key drivers of future progress and socioeconomic development.

At MTN, we believe that there are some foundational policy positions that will be critical for technology to meaningfully drive more inclusive growth. These include:

A conducive policy and regulatory environment to accelerate investment in digital infrastructure.

Sufficient spectrum resources to meet surging demand for data services.

A fair and transparent regulatory regime for terrestrial networks, non-terrestrial networks and OTT services.

Competition policy to enable market consolidation given the sector’s significant investment requirements.

Fiscal policy reforms to make further progress on digital and financial inclusion, such as the reduction in import duties on smartphones and the removal of levies on mobile money transactions.

Investment in critical infrastructure, including reliable grid power.

Digital skills development to advance the development of the digital economy.

These foundational policy positions, consistently adopted across the continent, have the power to drive structural growth of the digital economy of Africa, and realise the continent’s full potential as we look to achieve the goals of the AU Agenda 2063 and beyond.

This article was sponsored by MTN Group.