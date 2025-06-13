CLARENCE TSHITEREKE: A governance framework for Africa’s critical minerals

There is a need for a governance framework to regulate Africa’s trade in critical minerals through a standard register of reporting — particularly regarding exports. In effect this creates an export authority that regulates the trade in Africa’s critical minerals for accountability purposes. This is important to address the leakage of mineral rents and to manage the prevalence of conflict stones worsening state fragility.
Such critical minerals as tin, tungsten and gold are embedded in our everyday electronics and are considered conflict minerals due to their origins in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).After a summit of mineral-rich African states in Kimberley in May 2000, a resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2000. This supported the creation of an international certification scheme for rough diamonds and was hailed by world leaders as a milestone in halting the illegal trade in conflict stones.
In the same vein, in keeping with attempts by Western corporations to avoid becoming entangled in the conflict minerals trade, the World Gold Council introduced the Conflict-Free Gold Standard in 2012 to provide assurance that export gold is not contributing to conflict. Further, a landmark decision by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in the same year saw the adoption of a rule requiring companies to disclose their use of conflict minerals that originated in the DRC or an adjoining country.
Africa holds about $24-trillion in untapped mineral resources — about 30% of the world’s minerals reserves, many of which are critical for the development of batteries and electric vehicles, other clean energy technologies and the aerospace industries. To meet the expected rise in global demand of minerals and metals such as lithium, graphite, platinum group metals, rare earth elements (for magnets in electronic motors and generators) and cobalt, production will need to increase by nearly 500% by 2050. This cannot be achieved without Africa’s mineral resource endowments.
Access to critical minerals is strategically important as such minerals are taking centre stage in geopolitics in the increasing competition for strategic control over global supply chains. Competition for access to Africa’s critical materials will increase, placing the continent at the heart of the green economy in environmental and geopolitical terms.
The rationale for a standard regulation of Africa’s critical minerals is to set forth the prohibitions and conditions applicable for Africa’s licensing, exploration, mining, processing, importation and exportation of such minerals. Because of the following endowments, Africa must lead the process of developing its own continental critical minerals regulatory framework:
Guinea is the second-largest bauxite producer, exporting about 146.4-million tonnes in 2024.
About 95% of world chromium and PGM resources are concentrated in Southern Africa and Kazakhstan.
In 2023 SA accounted for 43.9% of the world’s chromium and 71% of PGM production.
In 2023 SA, Turkey and Zimbabwe led chromium ore exports in a global industry worth $7.57bn.
Morocco possesses the world’s largest phosphate reserves, accounting for more than 70% of the world’s resources.
The DRC holds 6-million tonnes of the world’s cobalt reserves, representing more than 50% of global reserves and accounting for more than 70% of cobalt mined globally in 2024.
Zambia has long been the world’s biggest exporter of unrefined copper and aims to reach an annual output of 3-million tonnes by 2030.
In 2021 large graphite deposits were developed in Madagascar, northern Mozambique, Namibia and south-central Tanzania.
SA is the world’s largest manganese producer, followed by Gabon. Ivory Coast and Ghana also produce manganese.
Between 2016 and 2020 SA accounted for more than 70% of global platinum production and more than 80% of global iridium production.
In 2024 the world produced about 170 tonnes of platinum for hydrogen electrolysers and fuel cells — with SA as the leading producer at 120 tonnes. Zimbabwe contributed up to 73% of new platinum and 38% of rhodium to the global market in 2023.
Global revenues from the extraction of just four minerals — copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium — are estimated to total $16-trillion over the next 25 years (in 2023 dollar terms). Sub-Saharan Africa stands to reap more than 10% of these revenues, which correspond to an increase in the region’s GDP by 12% or more by 2050. This calls for a review of mining policies, regulatory frameworks and an alternative template for the effective governance of mineral revenues.
For local populations to truly benefit from the continent’s mineral wealth lessons must be learnt from decades of jobless growth, spurred by the export of unprocessed extractives such as crude oil. There is a tendency for resource dependent countries to become more authoritarian, more prone to conflict and less economically stable than similar countries without resources.
In the absence of good governance and effective management of natural resources Africa’s critical minerals could become a burden rather than a boon. However, enhanced governance is required to ensure that the green economy and its expansion of mining activities does not lead to pollution, habitat destruction, corruption, illicit financial flows and other deleterious environmental and social impacts.
Developing a sound governance environment will increase Africa’s collective bargaining power, transparency of contracts and development opportunities.
• Dr Tshitereke is honorary professor at Unisa’s Thabo Mbeki School of Public & International Affairs.
