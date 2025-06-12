NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Peace in Ukraine would be good for Africa

A resident stands near buildings damaged by Russian military strikes in the frontline town of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, in Ukraine on May 29 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
There is an ancient African proverb that says when elephants fight it is the grass that gets trampled. This has certainly been the case in the war between Russia and Nato in Ukraine.
When these military giants collided more than three years ago African states were caught in the crossfire. Poverty and interest rates increased, along with the prices for much needed fuels, foods and fertilisers.
While direct trade exposure is relatively low, Africa still relies on Russia and Ukraine for key inputs. Similarly, though Africa is not particularly reliant on imported Russian energy (which only accounts for about 3% of supplies across the continent), the global nature of financial markets means higher energy prices typically lead to higher inflation and interest rates for everyone.
This is precisely what happened after the conflict in Ukraine triggered a surge in global commodity prices. Oil prices soared by about 40% in 2022 after Russia’s February invasion, while food prices climbed 20% and fertiliser costs spiked 50%. This worsened financial strains across a continent without the money-creating privileges developed economies typically use to absorb financial shocks.
In countries such as Kenya and Egypt a heavy reliance on Russian and Ukrainian wheat imports, which accounted for 65%-85% of supplies, exposed vulnerabilities in Africa’s food security system. Fertiliser supplies were also badly affected, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Senegal and SA sourcing 10%-40% of their fertiliser imports from the warring nations.
Energy costs also skyrocketed at the outbreak of the war, with oil traders pricing in disruptions to Russian oil supplies that did not actually materialise. Higher energy prices strained both government budgets and consumers’ wallets, with some African nations seeing fuel prices more than double. Policymakers were forced to choose between absorbing the costs and risking fiscal distress, or passing higher prices on to consumers and fuelling social unrest.
Commodity price increases not only cost Africa billions of dollars through higher import costs, they also had other knock-on effects that further constrained economic growth. During other 21st century economic downturns there have been plenty of Keynesian countercyclical stimulus, with governments and central banks stimulating the global economy. But this time was different.
After Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine’s civil war, central banks around the world responded to higher levels of global inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes, triggering capital outflows, currency depreciation and increased borrowing costs for many African nations. This compounded the negative economic effects of higher commodity prices and was a brutal blow to many of the world’s poorest economies as they struggled to recover from the pandemic.
Beyond economic metrics, the cascading crises of the Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic have also severely disrupted the continent’s poverty reduction efforts, with an estimated 18-million more Africans pushed into poverty in 2022. This in addition to more than 500-milion people already living below the poverty line. Food insecurity remains acute, affecting one in five Africans, with women and children disproportionately affected.
Nigeria exemplifies these challenges. In Africa’s most populous country rising commodity prices exposed structural vulnerabilities, pushing inflation higher while worsening foreign exchange shortages. Official data indicates a sharp decline in durum wheat imports from Russia in 2022, disrupting a primary source of affordable grain. At the same time, the IMF’s recommendation that Nigeria remove currency controls and fuel subsidies further worsened inflation.
The collapse of the Black Sea grain deal, initially brokered by the UN and Turkey in 2022 to ensure Ukrainian exports reached global markets, compounded supply uncertainties, forcing Nigeria to ramp up wheat imports despite soaring prices. Moscow withdrew from the deal in 2023, arguing that weapons were being smuggled into Ukraine and that the bulk of shipments had bypassed Africa in favour of wealthier nations.
In response, the Kremlin pledged direct food aid, delivering hundreds of thousands of tonnes of grain to African nations. This food and fertiliser diplomacy has led many African countries to align with Russia’s stance on the conflict and illustrates why alleviating food poverty should be a priority for the Western world if it hopes to win back Africa’s support in its competition for influence with the rising Brics nations.
Nigeria’s energy sector also faced headwinds from war-induced trade flow shifts. The country’s crude exports to India, historically a key market, declined significantly as the South Asian nation capitalised on discounted Russian oil. Data from Nigeria’s national oil company, NNPC, shows exports to India plunging from an average of 250,000 barrels a day before the war to just 120,000 barrels a day in 2024, underscoring the ripple effects of global supply reconfigurations.
To make matters worse, much of this Russian crude shipped to India was refined at a profit and re-exported to the EU despite Brussels’ anti-Russia sanctions. US President Donald Trump made note of this hypocrisy when he pointed out in one of his social media posts that since the outbreak of the war the EU has spent more money on Russian energy than on aid to Ukraine.
While the current US administration appears largely disinterested in Africa, Trump’s efforts at achieving peace in Ukraine would certainly go a long way towards compensating the continent for his extreme disinterest. At the same time, trade tensions create an opportunity for Africa to carve out a more prominent position for itself in the global trade system.
As trade routes are reconfigured, Africa must use its control over key minerals to barter for trade agreements that prioritise infrastructure, healthcare and education investment over traditional aid models that keep Africa dependent on foreign nations. Meanwhile, Brics should promote the continent as an engine for global growth and an indispensable investment destination.
So while Trump’s trade war has unleashed uncertainty, his efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine could help a rapidly developing African continent achieve its full potential. And while it remains to be seen whether the evolving multipolar landscape will bring tangible benefits or reinforce old patterns, one thing is certain: Africa is better off when the elephants aren’t fighting.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Peace in Ukraine would be good for Africa
The evolving multipolar landscape could bring tangible benefits or reinforce old patterns
• Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
