LETTER: An expensive exercise in political theatre

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a national dialogue feels disturbingly familiar. As South Africans prepare for yet another “inclusive” process culminating in a national convention in August, one cannot help but ask: how many more conversations do we need before we start delivering results?
The president’s speech reads like a greatest hits compilation of SA political rhetoric. “Poverty, unemployment and inequality are deep wounds,” he declares, as if this revelation hasn’t been the opening line of every state of the nation address for three decades. His call for a “new social compact” echoes promises we’ve heard countless times before, from the Reconstruction & Development Programme to the New Growth Path, from the National Development Plan (NDP) to Vision 2030.
Speaking of Vision 2030, where exactly are we with that ambitious blueprint launched more than a decade ago? The NDP promised to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. With five years remaining, unemployment sits stubbornly above 30%, inequality in SA remains among the world’s widest, and service delivery protests continue to rock townships nationwide. If we couldn’t implement the NDP despite its comprehensive framework and broad consensus, what makes this national dialogue different?
The president boasts an impressive eminent persons group, from constitutional court judges to Springbok captains. But SA doesn’t suffer from a shortage of eminent persons or well-crafted frameworks. We have the Freedom Charter, the constitution, the NDP, the Medium-Term Strategic Framework, and countless sector-specific policies gathering dust in government offices.
The harsh truth is that SA’s challenges aren’t conceptual — they’re operational. We don’t need another vision; we need competent execution. While Ramaphosa assembles steering committees and secretariats potholes multiply, power cuts persist, and corruption scandals dominate headlines.
Consider our track record: the digital migration deadline missed repeatedly, the e-tolls fiasco, the state capture commission recommendations largely unimplemented and municipal services collapsing across provinces. Each of these failures followed extensive consultation, expert panels and public participation processes.
This national dialogue risks becoming another expensive exercise in democratic theatre. The real question isn’t whether South Africans can agree on what needs fixing — polls consistently show consensus on jobs, safety and service delivery as priorities. The question is whether our government possesses the political will and administrative capacity to deliver.
Instead of convening conventions, perhaps the president should establish task forces with clear timelines, measurable targets and consequences for non-delivery. Instead of appointing eminent persons, maybe focus on training competent municipal managers and holding underperforming officials accountable.
SA doesn’t need more beautiful documents or inspiring speeches. We need fewer plans and more action, fewer committees and more consequences, fewer dialogues and more delivery.
The time for talking is over. The time for governing has long since arrived.
Pikolomzi Qaba Via email
