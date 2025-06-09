Opinion

MARK BURKE: BEE apologists leave us with no country for young people

There is little evidence the programme has reduced inequality, but growing evidence it is holding back economic growth

09 June 2025 - 12:32
by Mark Burke
BEE is a policy whose time has passed, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
Some relics of the 1990s deserve to stay in the 1990s. The fax machine, low-rise jeans and a romanticised view of BEE. Unfortunately some discourse in the past few weeks has been seized with defending the outdated and ineffective idea of BEE.  

In his recent column former Sowetan editor John Dludlu argues for doubling down (“Let’s talk about strengthening BEE”, June 4). He presents no empirical evidence, just vibes and anecdotes, to support his claim that the policy has succeeded.

Dludlu argues that BEE was never meant to address inequality. But if it’s not about reducing disparities in ownership and opportunity, what exactly is it for? His defence raises the uncomfortable possibility that BEE has always been about benefiting a connected elite. 

This aligns with Dludlu’s condescending suggestion that elites are necessary to front BEE deals because ordinary people supposedly can’t organise or navigate politics on their own. The history of our country, rich with grassroot struggles against elite injustice, suggests otherwise. The elites do not need apologists and they don’t need more enrichment from BEE.

While it’s encouraging to see the edifice cracking, as illustrated by the need to write this piece, it’s weird to see Dludlu defending the policy as having been given a bad name. Like anyone with a poor credit score will tell you, a bad name is something you did to yourself.

Transformation key to SA’s economic growth, says Business Leadership CEO

‘There are businesses that are so arrogant they budget for the penalties’ rather than comply with transformation, says Busisiwe Mavuso
National
13 hours ago

There’s another problem in this analysis: if a third of a column is spent reciting the philanthropy efforts of broken BEE beneficiaries, then something is off. We’ve created a massively inefficient means of taxing the economy. This model says shareholders should hand over a third of successful business equity on the unenforceable hope that nonfounder business-adjacent billionaires might one day distribute a fraction of their gains to society.

We want the hope of being better off than our parents, not the prospect of being poorer because of an economy and body politic obsessed with protecting dated and ineffective ideas such as BEE.  

Like the floppy disk, BEE is a policy whose time has passed. There is scant empirical evidence that BEE has reduced inequality and there’s growing evidence that it’s holding back economic growth.

While it’s exciting to see that we’re starting the slaughter of some previously holy cows hobbling the economy, unfortunately we still sometimes seem to be talking around other issues. We all know what the problems are: mind-blowing regulatory hurdles and cumbersome procurement practices. Government agencies that think of compliance as a job creator, instead of protecting us from white-collar abuse.  

It is pointless to argue about whether jobs and wealth are being fairly distributed when so few jobs and growth are being created in the first place. It’s a race to the bottom. It's increasingly not a country for young people. It’s a land where growth and opportunities are stunted by elites protecting failed policies, grasping at relevance while stuffing their pockets.

It’s a world where old editors defend old policies benefiting old politicians. For sure some of them can stay, but that should be on a current value added basis. Not nostalgia. 

While no-one can claim to speak for all young South Africans, it is the case in 2025 that all of us yearn for tangible progress, not an obsession over which group is getting poorer the fastest. Our generation wants income and houses, not collapsing infrastructure. We want the value of property to start going up, rather than falling due to service non-delivery.

We want the hope of being better off than our parents, not the prospect of being poorer because of an economy and body politic obsessed with protecting dated and ineffective ideas such as BEE.  

• Burke is DA finance spokesperson.

ALSO READ:

Black businesses have duty to support transformation policies, says Lamola

‘Where are the black solidarity movements to stand up and defend the rights of South Africans?’
National
4 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Expanding the Overton window

Transformation and broad-based BEE have gone from unmentionable to being openly discussed
Opinion
5 days ago

JORDAN GRIFFITHS: Malatsi’s directive targets crony capitalism and elite BEE deals

It is surprising that some condemn Malatsi, ignoring that that many successful BEE models already prioritise development over ownership
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Once empowered, never secure

Gwede Mantashe’s legislative amendments fail to make mining investment attractive
Opinion
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Bill will overregulate mining, say legal experts

Draft law will dampen dealmaking activity and scare away foreign investment, critics warn
Companies
5 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s take on BEE is ‘off nominal’ at best, wrong at worst

Ramaphosa sounds like a SpaceX spin doctor when he dodges questions about failed ANC policies
Opinion
1 week ago
