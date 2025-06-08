LETTER: Cape Town caught in its success

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis deserves much credit for his approach to leading the city, and as highlighted in the article, the DA’s efforts have and do pay off. Competence matters, as it turns out.
But even now the city is caught in a vice of its own success. The city attracts new residents disproportionately, and does all it can to make the lives of those people better, but these voters are not DA voters, with no loyalty to that party.
The city has a highly redistributive approach to property taxes and charges, and now linking certain of these charges to property value means that an ever smaller group of ratepayers will carry yet more of the revenue burden. It’s fine to say that “only 3%” will be hit with 20%-plus, but in reality this will be a much bigger share of the revenue pie.
Hill-Lewis has been silent on this unapologetic “tax the rich” feature of the new plan, but it is this group that disproportionately funds the DA as a party.
It’s obviously necessary to raise revenue according to means, and it seems this principle is not contested in leafy/ocean suburbs. But it has limits (as all taxation does), and the test is always fairness. Has the city breached this point? One hopes that somewhere in the corridors of City Hall someone is advising Hill-Lewis to check his more progressive socialist tendencies.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
