Opinion

LETTER: Cape Town caught in its success

City attracts new residents disproportionately but these voters don’t support DA

08 June 2025 - 15:10
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/THEO JEPTHA
Your editorial opinion refers (“Cape Town’s proposed rate hikes a necessary political risk for DA”, June 5).

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis deserves much credit for his approach to leading the city, and as highlighted in the article, the DA’s efforts have and do pay off. Competence matters, as it turns out.

But even now the city is caught in a vice of its own success. The city attracts new residents disproportionately, and does all it can to make the lives of those people better, but these voters are not DA voters, with no loyalty to that party.

The city has a highly redistributive approach to property taxes and charges, and now linking certain of these charges to property value means that an ever smaller group of ratepayers will carry yet more of the revenue burden. It’s fine to say that “only 3%” will be hit with 20%-plus, but in reality this will be a much bigger share of the revenue pie.

Hill-Lewis has been silent on this unapologetic “tax the rich” feature of the new plan, but it is this group that disproportionately funds the DA as a party.

It’s obviously necessary to raise revenue according to means, and it seems this principle is not contested in leafy/ocean suburbs. But it has limits (as all taxation does), and the test is always fairness. Has the city breached this point? One hopes that somewhere in the corridors of City Hall someone is advising Hill-Lewis to check his more progressive socialist tendencies.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

EDITORIAL: Cape Town’s proposed rate hikes a necessary political risk for DA

Geordin Hill-Lewis cannot ignore his responsibility to ensure the fast-growing city continues to function properly
Opinion
3 days ago

Cape Town metro to introduce ‘relief measures’ over steep tariff hikes

Executive mayor to address the metro council after an uproar from residents
National
2 weeks ago

Cape Town mayor urges Godongwana to protect municipal funding

More than enough waste and excess can be cut to balance the budget, says Geordin Hill-Lewis
National
2 weeks ago
