MBASA MVENENE: Real change in municipal governance hinges on how young people vote in 2026 elections

Many argue that young people have lost faith that voting leads to real change, says the writer. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
In a country where young people (aged 15-34) account for almost 65% of the population, it is nothing short of tragic that they remain on the sidelines of the democratic process. As SA inches closer to another round of municipal elections in 2026 we must ask: what will truly change if the youth remain disengaged from voting?
Since 1994 our democratic journey has delivered a mixed bag. While we’ve seen some progress, our municipalities — the closest level of government to the people — remain plagued by repetitive failures. “Tender corruption”, “misallocation of resources”, “inefficient planning”, “maladministration” and “financial mismanagement” are phrases that dominate the auditor-general’s annual reports. If you regularly listen to the Municipal Watch programme on SAfm, these themes have become so familiar that they now sound like background noise.
But these are not abstract problems. They affect whether a community has clean water, functioning roads, street lighting or refuse collection. And they reflect a far deeper crisis: a democracy where millions, especially young people, have stopped believing that voting matters.
According to the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), in the 2024 election we had more than 27.79-million registered voters — yet only 16.3-million actually voted (a 58.64% voter turnout). The 18-39 age band accounted for 42%, or 11.7-million voters. In 2019 voter turnout dipped below 50% for the first time since 1994. The same age band accounted for about 58% of registered voters, or about 10.6-million.
Still, 14-million young people did not vote, and the largest party received only 10-million votes. Youth participation continues to decline. Many argue that young people have lost faith that voting leads to real change. Indeed, when you look at our political landscape — riddled with patronage, careerism, incompetence and poor service delivery — it’s hard to fault their logic.
Youth-led movements such as #FeesMustFall and #PatriarchyMustFall have shown that young people have the ideas, energy and courage to lead.
Yet if left unchallenged, this pessimism becomes self-defeating. We hear it constantly: “All politicians are the same.” But how do we know this? Many of the alternatives have never been given a mandate to govern. They’ve never had the opportunity to manage public resources, implement policy or be tested through holding office. So when we say “they’ll do the same” we are not making a factual observation — we’re making a fearful assumption.
This pre-emptive distrust has become a powerful excuse not to vote. But by refusing to act we leave power in the hands of those who’ve shown over and over again that they’re not working in the public interest. As the youth we cannot afford to be so cynical that we become passive. The stakes are too high.
A phrase often heard in townships is “mabakhutshwe abantu abangasebenziyo” — let us remove those who are not doing the work. That is what voting empowers us to do. It is not about unquestioning loyalty or charisma — it is about ensuring those who hold public office deliver and punish those who don’t.
Local government is the most visible expression of democratic failure in SA. Yet it is also the easiest space to begin changing things. If young people organise, mobilise and vote differently, we can start seeing improved municipal delivery, not years from now but in the short term. That is the power of local elections.
We must remember that municipal dysfunction has real consequences. One is the seasonal internal migration of young people from provinces such as the Eastern Cape to Gauteng and the Western Cape in search of economic opportunities. Every January bus terminals and taxi ranks are packed with our youth leaving home because there’s nothing sustainable where they come from. Businesses collapse, skilled youth disappear and towns wither — not by accident but because of poor planning, incompetence, looting and zero accountability.
This is the cost of disengagement. And let’s be clear — municipal elections are not about national slogans or ideological posturing. They are about whether your area has clean streets, working sewerage and stormwater management systems, and access to basic services. If young people care about these things — and we know they do — then they must show up where it counts.
It’s also time political parties opened more meaningful space for young leadership, not just token inclusion. Too often, young people with vision and integrity are blocked by internal factionalism and patronage networks. Some are co-opted early on, promised rapid financial gain and positions in exchange for loyalty, and then silenced. Others give up and turn to NGOs and NPOs to do the work political institutions should do. While this is commendable, it reflects a deeper failure in how power is distributed and accessed.
Youth-led movements such as FeesMustFall and PatriarchyMustFall have shown that young people have the ideas, energy and courage to lead. But activism alone is not enough — it must translate into political power. Voting is one way of doing that.We don’t need prophets or political sangomas to tell us what will happen if we vote differently. What we do know is what has happened when we haven’t. More of the same. Decline. Corruption. Waste.
So let’s be bold. Let us vote for change — even if it’s uncertain. Because we already know what not changing looks like.
• Mvenene teaches political studies at Walter Sisulu University. He writes in his personal capacity.
If young people organise, mobilise and vote differently, we can start seeing improved municipal delivery in the short term
