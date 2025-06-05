CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: One size does not fit all in citizenship ruling

The Constitutional Court delivered a landmark unanimous judgment on May 6 that declared section 6(1)(A) of the SA Citizenship Act of 1995 unconstitutional and invalid. This decision marks a critical turning point in addressing a three-decade legacy of legislation that inadvertently stripped countless South Africans of their citizenship rights, often without their knowledge and with profound generational consequences.
The ruling provides for the retrospective immediate automatic restoration of citizenship to apply to any loss of citizenship that may have occurred in terms of the strike-down provision on or after October 6 1995, and renders redundant any discretionary determination of citizenship made by the department of home affairs.
The judgment has been rightfully widely celebrated.
However, this blanket approach seems to have missed the mark in dealing with several related critical dimensions. The absence of an affirmative action in the restoration process means no choice is afforded to affected individuals. The court’s order plainly directs that “those citizens … are deemed not to have lost their citizenship”. Potential conflicts with foreign nationality laws and complications for those who acquired foreign citizenship based on their ceased SA status are key consequential elements that seem to have been overlooked.
By determining a retroactive date for the immediate citizenship restoration, the court created an arbitrary timeline that fails to account for the unique situations of South Africans who, over time, lost their citizenship. This approach assumes that all affected individuals want the restoration of their SA citizenship, which may not be universally true. The automatic nature of the restoration in this shape and form disregards the transformations in people’s lives, identities and legal statuses over nearly three decades.
Consequential uncertainty
Many former citizens who have established their lives abroad may have formed new national allegiances, and may have organised their affairs based on their non-SA status. The court’s approach, while well-intentioned, inadvertently creates legal and practical complications for those who have adapted to life without SA citizenship.
Many former citizens who have established their lives abroad may have formed new national allegiances, and may have organised their affairs based on their non-SA status.
Moreover, the retroactive restoration raises questions about the legal implications for actions taken during the period when these individuals were not considered SA citizens, potentially creating legal uncertainties regarding property ownership, business dealings and other civil matters conducted during this interim period. By treating all cases identically, it can be argued that the court missed an opportunity to implement true restorative justice principles.
While the court’s ruling openly declares its ambition to align SA citizenship legislation to international law principles and standards, it also shows a concerning lack of consideration for how a blanket citizenship restoration may interact with foreign nationality laws. Many countries have strict regulations regarding dual citizenship, and the automatic restoration of SA citizenship could inadvertently place affected individuals in violation of their adopted countries’ nationality laws.
This oversight reflects a domestically focused approach that fails to engage with international dimensions of citizenship law. Some countries require explicit permission for dual citizenship, while others prohibit it. The automatic restoration potentially forces individuals into a position in which they must either violate foreign laws by holding dual citizenship secretly, or undertake complex legal processes to resolve the introduced conflict.
The ruling does not establish clear mechanisms for co-ordination with foreign governments on these matters, leaving individuals to navigate potential conflicts without institutional support. This gap in the ruling reflects a broader failure to consider citizenship restoration within a globalised context.
Paradoxical conflicts
One of the most problematic aspects of this automatic restoration is its effect on individuals who acquired foreign citizenship based explicitly on their ceased SA status. Some countries grant citizenship only to those who have undertaken to renounce their previous nationalities. Some, including the Netherlands, have, over the years, catered for the effect of the automatic loss of SA citizenship by allowing Dutch nationality to be granted on the presumption of an automatic loss being in effect, and without a formal renunciation on the part of the individual.
A more meticulous, practical approach would have better honoured SA’s constitutional commitment to human dignity, equality and freedom in the realm of citizenship rights.
For individuals who obtained Dutch or similar citizenship on the basis that they had automatically ceased to be SA citizens, the court’s restoration ruling creates a paradoxical situation in which the very basis for their foreign citizenship acquisition may be retroactively invalidated. This raises profound questions about their legal status in their adopted countries.
These individuals made life-altering decisions based on the understanding that they were no longer SA citizens, only to have that foundation removed without their input or consent. The court’s failure to address this and other specific situations reflects an incomplete understanding of the international citizenship landscape and the complex interrelationships between different countries’ nationality laws.
Agency and historical injustice
The Constitutional Court’s ruling deprives affected individuals of agency in a deeply personal matter — their national identity and citizenship status. By automatically restoring citizenship without providing an opt-in or opt-out mechanism, the ruling again treats citizenship as a state-determined status rather than a relationship that should involve consent. This approach contradicts modern understanding of citizenship as a two-way relationship between individual and state.
Those who find themselves unwillingly restored to SA citizenship would be committing an offence in terms of the Citizenship Act by travelling into or out of SA on a foreign passport [section 26(B) “an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months”].
Yet these individuals had no say in the restoration of their citizenship and some may be unaware of their changed status. Redressing the historical injustice of the automatic loss of SA citizenship should not be implemented at the cost of personal agency and individual autonomy.
While the court’s ruling represents a giant leap in addressing historical injustices, its implementation reveals shortcomings that may create unnecessary complications for the very people it aims to help. By imposing automatic retrospective restoration without affirmative action considerations, choice mechanisms or sufficient attention to international legal complexities, the ruling falls short of a truly comprehensive remedy.
A more meticulous, practical approach would have better honoured SA’s constitutional commitment to human dignity, equality and freedom in the realm of citizenship rights.
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: One size does not fit all in citizenship ruling
Automatically restoring citizenship treats it as a state-determined status rather than a relationship that should involve consent
The Constitutional Court delivered a landmark unanimous judgment on May 6 that declared section 6(1)(A) of the SA Citizenship Act of 1995 unconstitutional and invalid. This decision marks a critical turning point in addressing a three-decade legacy of legislation that inadvertently stripped countless South Africans of their citizenship rights, often without their knowledge and with profound generational consequences.
The ruling provides for the retrospective immediate automatic restoration of citizenship to apply to any loss of citizenship that may have occurred in terms of the strike-down provision on or after October 6 1995, and renders redundant any discretionary determination of citizenship made by the department of home affairs.
The judgment has been rightfully widely celebrated.
However, this blanket approach seems to have missed the mark in dealing with several related critical dimensions. The absence of an affirmative action in the restoration process means no choice is afforded to affected individuals. The court’s order plainly directs that “those citizens … are deemed not to have lost their citizenship”. Potential conflicts with foreign nationality laws and complications for those who acquired foreign citizenship based on their ceased SA status are key consequential elements that seem to have been overlooked.
By determining a retroactive date for the immediate citizenship restoration, the court created an arbitrary timeline that fails to account for the unique situations of South Africans who, over time, lost their citizenship. This approach assumes that all affected individuals want the restoration of their SA citizenship, which may not be universally true. The automatic nature of the restoration in this shape and form disregards the transformations in people’s lives, identities and legal statuses over nearly three decades.
Consequential uncertainty
Many former citizens who have established their lives abroad may have formed new national allegiances, and may have organised their affairs based on their non-SA status. The court’s approach, while well-intentioned, inadvertently creates legal and practical complications for those who have adapted to life without SA citizenship.
Moreover, the retroactive restoration raises questions about the legal implications for actions taken during the period when these individuals were not considered SA citizens, potentially creating legal uncertainties regarding property ownership, business dealings and other civil matters conducted during this interim period. By treating all cases identically, it can be argued that the court missed an opportunity to implement true restorative justice principles.
While the court’s ruling openly declares its ambition to align SA citizenship legislation to international law principles and standards, it also shows a concerning lack of consideration for how a blanket citizenship restoration may interact with foreign nationality laws. Many countries have strict regulations regarding dual citizenship, and the automatic restoration of SA citizenship could inadvertently place affected individuals in violation of their adopted countries’ nationality laws.
This oversight reflects a domestically focused approach that fails to engage with international dimensions of citizenship law. Some countries require explicit permission for dual citizenship, while others prohibit it. The automatic restoration potentially forces individuals into a position in which they must either violate foreign laws by holding dual citizenship secretly, or undertake complex legal processes to resolve the introduced conflict.
The ruling does not establish clear mechanisms for co-ordination with foreign governments on these matters, leaving individuals to navigate potential conflicts without institutional support. This gap in the ruling reflects a broader failure to consider citizenship restoration within a globalised context.
Paradoxical conflicts
One of the most problematic aspects of this automatic restoration is its effect on individuals who acquired foreign citizenship based explicitly on their ceased SA status. Some countries grant citizenship only to those who have undertaken to renounce their previous nationalities. Some, including the Netherlands, have, over the years, catered for the effect of the automatic loss of SA citizenship by allowing Dutch nationality to be granted on the presumption of an automatic loss being in effect, and without a formal renunciation on the part of the individual.
For individuals who obtained Dutch or similar citizenship on the basis that they had automatically ceased to be SA citizens, the court’s restoration ruling creates a paradoxical situation in which the very basis for their foreign citizenship acquisition may be retroactively invalidated. This raises profound questions about their legal status in their adopted countries.
These individuals made life-altering decisions based on the understanding that they were no longer SA citizens, only to have that foundation removed without their input or consent. The court’s failure to address this and other specific situations reflects an incomplete understanding of the international citizenship landscape and the complex interrelationships between different countries’ nationality laws.
Agency and historical injustice
The Constitutional Court’s ruling deprives affected individuals of agency in a deeply personal matter — their national identity and citizenship status. By automatically restoring citizenship without providing an opt-in or opt-out mechanism, the ruling again treats citizenship as a state-determined status rather than a relationship that should involve consent. This approach contradicts modern understanding of citizenship as a two-way relationship between individual and state.
Those who find themselves unwillingly restored to SA citizenship would be committing an offence in terms of the Citizenship Act by travelling into or out of SA on a foreign passport [section 26(B) “an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months”].
Yet these individuals had no say in the restoration of their citizenship and some may be unaware of their changed status. Redressing the historical injustice of the automatic loss of SA citizenship should not be implemented at the cost of personal agency and individual autonomy.
While the court’s ruling represents a giant leap in addressing historical injustices, its implementation reveals shortcomings that may create unnecessary complications for the very people it aims to help. By imposing automatic retrospective restoration without affirmative action considerations, choice mechanisms or sufficient attention to international legal complexities, the ruling falls short of a truly comprehensive remedy.
A more meticulous, practical approach would have better honoured SA’s constitutional commitment to human dignity, equality and freedom in the realm of citizenship rights.
• Pizzocri is CEO at Eisenberg & Associates.
ALSO READ:
Constitutional Court rules in favour of dual citizenship
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Realpolitik and ‘national interest’ from an SA immigration perspective
Precedent-setting court judgment on stateless child
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: The purge of custodianship
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Soil, blood, DNA and identity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Constitutional Court rules in favour of dual citizenship
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Realpolitik and ‘national interest’ from an SA immigration ...
MARIANNE MERTEN: Secrecy, fudging and over-analysis put SA in this mess
Precedent-setting court judgment on stateless child
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.