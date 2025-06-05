Opinion

CARTOON: Floyd Shivambu resized

05 June 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, June 5 2025
Thursday, June 5 2025

Zuma axes Shivambu as MK party secretary-general

Former EFF second-in-command now an ordinary MP in former president’s party
Politics
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: One year later and the ANC is MK’s greatest asset

Zuma remains adept at exploiting division in the party he once led, particularly after the DA’s inclusion in the GNU
Opinion
6 days ago

Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK party chief whip

Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele named as his replacement
Politics
1 week ago

Hlophe’s designation to JSC declared unconstitutional and unlawful

Hlophe and MK party hit with punitive costs order because of statements made to undermine the judiciary
National
2 days ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: SA’s left needs to pull itself up by the bootstraps

While the SACP will stand in the 2026 local elections, it remains absent from most local struggles
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Farewell, Klaasy — you were bold, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: An authentic winery away from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Let’s talk about strengthening BEE
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SEAN SUMMERS: Setting the record straight on Pick ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.