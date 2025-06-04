IMRAAN BUCCUS: SA’s left needs to pull itself up by the bootstraps
While the SACP will stand in the 2026 local elections, it remains absent from most local struggles
The SACP’s decision to contest next year’s local elections marks the third attempt by the left in SA to offer voters a meaningful alternative at the ballot box during the 30 years since the advent of democracy.
In the early years after apartheid there was a credible argument for the communists and trade unions to form a tactical alliance with the African nationalists of the ANC. This made particular sense in the early 1990s, when national liberation and the struggle for democracy still seemed closely linked and the ANC retained broad working class support. The SACP played a key role in the ideological framing of some key issues at that time, but as the years passed its influence within the tripartite alliance steadily waned...
