HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin, the dollar and the quiet restructuring of global power

A quiet monetary revolution is under way. It isn’t being led by Wall Street, central banks or Washington. In fact, it’s happening despite them.
At the centre of this shift is bitcoin — often misunderstood, occasionally vilified, but increasingly embraced, not just by retail investors but by sovereign nations, hedge funds and financial institutions.
The signals are becoming hard to ignore. As trust in fiat systems erodes and global alliances fracture, a new monetary architecture is emerging. And it is not being negotiated in boardrooms or Bretton Woods-style summits. It’s being mined, block by block.
For decades the dollar has reigned supreme. Its strength came not just from economic fundamentals but from an expansive system of global military power, financial institutions and trade obligations. It was a system of incentives and intimidation — a “proof-of-weapons” standard, in which dollar hegemony was backed by aircraft carriers, sanctions and the international banking system.
But cracks have emerged. America’s growing debt burden, geopolitical overreach and domestic dysfunction have all accelerated a transition to a multipolar world. China, Russia and the Brics bloc are increasingly trading outside dollar systems.
US treasuries — once the world’s safest asset — are seeing waning demand from traditional foreign buyers. And all of this comes while institutions such as BlackRock, Canter Fitzgerald and Fidelity are rapidly accumulating bitcoin.
This isn’t coincidence. It’s strategy. The same banks that facilitated dollar dominance are now structuring bitcoin products, launching exchange traded funds (ETFs) and working with stablecoin issuers that use US treasuries to mint synthetic dollars.
These stablecoins, far from being purely decentralised innovations, are increasingly becoming a mechanism for exporting the dollar abroad while consolidating digital surveillance at home. Simultaneously, governments are laying the groundwork for central bank digital currencies, which could ultimately merge monetary control with behavioural oversight.
Ironically, this growing institutional embrace of bitcoin comes after years of scepticism and suppression. Crypto-friendly banks were shuttered. Regulation was wielded like a scalpel. Yet now regulators are suddenly warming to the idea of banks putting bitcoin on their balance sheets.
Why? Because control over bitcoin is becoming a strategic imperative.In response, sovereign states outside the traditional Western sphere are adopting a different playbook. El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender and is mining with geothermal energy. The United Arab Emirates and other gulf nations are quietly building digital asset strategies that combine bitcoin custody, mining and cross-border settlement. These countries aren’t trying to integrate bitcoin into their old system — they are building new ones around it.
What emerges from this isn’t a single global currency but a fragmented, multipolar system in which bitcoin functions as a neutral settlement layer. Much like gold in the pre-Bretton Woods era, it may become a trusted reserve asset for countries seeking insulation from political and economic coercion.
The challenge is public understanding. Many still see bitcoin through the lens of speculative hype, missing its geopolitical implications. Others may adopt it passively — through ETFs or lending platforms — only to find their assets rehypothecated, leveraged or mismanaged. While inevitable, the financialisation of bitcoin risks recreating the very problems it was designed to solve.
Bitcoin was never just about a number going up. It was about sovereignty, accountability, and a way out of a debt-based financial system that has increasingly rewarded speculation over production; leverage over labour.
The question is no longer whether bitcoin will play a role in the next monetary system — it’s whether individuals and nations will own it outright, or merely rent it from the same intermediaries they no longer trust.
We are witnessing the quiet restructuring of global economic power. The institutions know. The sovereigns know. Increasingly, individuals know too.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
