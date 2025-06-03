The gloomy global trade situation left US futures falling early in the Asian session
Gwede Mantashe’s legislative amendments fail to make mining investment attractive
Except for DA-led Cape Town, the country's municipalities are now seen as a blight on economic growth
EFF has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the hike
Delays are escalating as deeds go missing while being transferred between units unaccustomed to handling them
The Bank argues that lowering the inflation target would lower the cost of servicing government debt
Producers are facing rising input costs, weakening consumer demand and infrastructure challenges, according to Basa
Unicef reported a five-fold surge in rape cases treated in Eastern DRC in February, where almost a third of the victims were children
Heinrich Klaasen’s menacing presence will be missed even more than his middle order batting
The atmosphere at the private meeting differed completely from the public excoriation in the Oval Office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Hlophe appointment judged
Hlophe’s designation to JSC declared unconstitutional and unlawful
NATASHA MARRIAN: One year later and the ANC is MK’s greatest asset
Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK party chief whip
MBEKEZELI BENJAMIN: JSC must urgently fill vacant posts and hold judges to account
