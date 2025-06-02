JOHANN KIRSTEN and WANDILE SIHLOBO: Trump got it wrong — black people are farmers

Official data provides an incomplete picture of the real state and structure of the sector, the writers say. Picture: 123RF
The televised Oval Office meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president Donald Trump was horrifying to watch, as it misrepresented life in SA.
When world leaders engage, the assumption is that they base their discussions on verified facts. Disappointingly, this was not the case at the White House.
When the SA delegation highlighted the fact that crime — rural crime in particular — had an effect on all South Africans, and that more black people than white people were being killed, Trump’s response was: “But blacks are not farmers.”
This was disturbing to say the least, given that we know there are many more black than white farmers in SA. What is clear to us as agricultural economists is that the skewed views expressed by Trump about land, agriculture and rural crime originate in SA.
In our work, we have, in many articles and books (including our latest, The Uncomfortable Truth about SA’s Agriculture) tried to present South Africans with the facts about the political economy policy reforms and structural dimensions of the agricultural sector.
Part of the problem is that official data — the 2017 agricultural census as well as the official land audit of 2017 — provide an incomplete picture of the real state and structure of the sector. This inaccurate data feeds false narratives and provides fertile ground for radical statements by the left and the right — and novices on social media.
This is also why SA has to deal with falsehoods coming from the US, including Trump’s statement that black people are not farmers. It is true that black farmers mainly operate on a small scale and account for only about 10% of commercial agricultural output, but they are still active in the sector.
Not all white commercial farm operations are “large-scale”, and not all black farmers are “small-scale”, “subsistence” or “emerging”. In fact, most farm operations in SA can be classified as micro or small in scale.
Why the silence from farmers’ organisations?
In the wake of the circus in the Oval Office we were amazed by the total silence of local farmers’ organisations. Not one came out to reject Trump’s claims. The only thing we can deduce is that these falsehoods suit the political position of some farmer organisations.
But at what cost? Surely their own members will be harmed by trade sanctions or tariffs against SA? The US is an important market for SA’s agriculture, accounting for 4% of the $13.7bn we exported in 2024.
As highlighted earlier, the two latest agricultural censuses (2007 and 2017) are incomplete as they restricted the sample to farm businesses registered to pay value added tax (VAT). Only firms with an annual turnover of R1m ($55,500) or more qualify for VAT registration.
We were able to expand the findings with numbers from the 2011 population census and the 2016 Community Survey, to get a better grasp of the total number of commercial farming units in SA.
Data from the 2011 census shows that 2,87-million households, about 20%, were active in agriculture for subsistence or commercial purposes, but only 2% of these reported an annual income from agriculture above R307,000 ($17,000). This translates to 57,592 households that can be considered commercial farmers, with agriculture as the main or only source of household income.
Based on the 2017 agricultural census, 40,122 farming businesses are registered for VAT but almost 90% of them can be classified as micro or small-scale enterprises. There are only 2,610 large farms whose annual turnover exceeds R22.5m ($1.2m). They were responsible for 67% of all farm income in SA in 2017 and employed more than half the agricultural labour force of 757,000 farm workers in that year.
Another way to get to farm numbers is to use the 2016 Community Survey. Using the shares of households that report agriculture as their main or an additional source of income, we estimate there are 242,221 commercial farming households (someone who earns income from agricultural production) in SA, of which only 43,891 (18%) are white commercial farmers. This is much in line with the number of VAT-registered farmers, though we acknowledge that some white farm businesses are not necessarily registered for VAT.
According to the same survey, 132,700 households cite agriculture as their main source of income. Of these, 93,000 (70%) are black farmers. This is something policy-makers and farm organisations find difficult to get their heads around. It seems that Trump did too.
Black farmers’ share of total agricultural production is smaller than that of their white counterparts. The National Agricultural Marketing Council puts it at roughly 10%. But these numbers are also incomplete and probably an undercount (It is hard to ascertain whether the potato or the cabbage on the shelf came from a farm owned by a black farmer or a white person but operated by a black farmer).
As all South Africans know, the labour on farms, in pack houses, distribution systems and retail is all black. In short, the sweat of black South African workers is integral to the food supply chain in SA.
Let’s get these facts straight and promote them honestly.
• Kirsten is director of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, and Sihlobo a senior fellow in the university's department of Agricultural Economics as well as chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA.
JOHANN KIRSTEN and WANDILE SIHLOBO: Trump got it wrong — black people are farmers
The only thing we can deduce is that these falsehoods suit the political position of some farmer organisations
The televised Oval Office meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president Donald Trump was horrifying to watch, as it misrepresented life in SA.
When world leaders engage, the assumption is that they base their discussions on verified facts. Disappointingly, this was not the case at the White House.
When the SA delegation highlighted the fact that crime — rural crime in particular — had an effect on all South Africans, and that more black people than white people were being killed, Trump’s response was: “But blacks are not farmers.”
This was disturbing to say the least, given that we know there are many more black than white farmers in SA. What is clear to us as agricultural economists is that the skewed views expressed by Trump about land, agriculture and rural crime originate in SA.
In our work, we have, in many articles and books (including our latest, The Uncomfortable Truth about SA’s Agriculture) tried to present South Africans with the facts about the political economy policy reforms and structural dimensions of the agricultural sector.
Part of the problem is that official data — the 2017 agricultural census as well as the official land audit of 2017 — provide an incomplete picture of the real state and structure of the sector. This inaccurate data feeds false narratives and provides fertile ground for radical statements by the left and the right — and novices on social media.
This is also why SA has to deal with falsehoods coming from the US, including Trump’s statement that black people are not farmers. It is true that black farmers mainly operate on a small scale and account for only about 10% of commercial agricultural output, but they are still active in the sector.
Not all white commercial farm operations are “large-scale”, and not all black farmers are “small-scale”, “subsistence” or “emerging”. In fact, most farm operations in SA can be classified as micro or small in scale.
Why the silence from farmers’ organisations?
In the wake of the circus in the Oval Office we were amazed by the total silence of local farmers’ organisations. Not one came out to reject Trump’s claims. The only thing we can deduce is that these falsehoods suit the political position of some farmer organisations.
But at what cost? Surely their own members will be harmed by trade sanctions or tariffs against SA? The US is an important market for SA’s agriculture, accounting for 4% of the $13.7bn we exported in 2024.
As highlighted earlier, the two latest agricultural censuses (2007 and 2017) are incomplete as they restricted the sample to farm businesses registered to pay value added tax (VAT). Only firms with an annual turnover of R1m ($55,500) or more qualify for VAT registration.
We were able to expand the findings with numbers from the 2011 population census and the 2016 Community Survey, to get a better grasp of the total number of commercial farming units in SA.
Data from the 2011 census shows that 2,87-million households, about 20%, were active in agriculture for subsistence or commercial purposes, but only 2% of these reported an annual income from agriculture above R307,000 ($17,000). This translates to 57,592 households that can be considered commercial farmers, with agriculture as the main or only source of household income.
Based on the 2017 agricultural census, 40,122 farming businesses are registered for VAT but almost 90% of them can be classified as micro or small-scale enterprises. There are only 2,610 large farms whose annual turnover exceeds R22.5m ($1.2m). They were responsible for 67% of all farm income in SA in 2017 and employed more than half the agricultural labour force of 757,000 farm workers in that year.
Another way to get to farm numbers is to use the 2016 Community Survey. Using the shares of households that report agriculture as their main or an additional source of income, we estimate there are 242,221 commercial farming households (someone who earns income from agricultural production) in SA, of which only 43,891 (18%) are white commercial farmers. This is much in line with the number of VAT-registered farmers, though we acknowledge that some white farm businesses are not necessarily registered for VAT.
According to the same survey, 132,700 households cite agriculture as their main source of income. Of these, 93,000 (70%) are black farmers. This is something policy-makers and farm organisations find difficult to get their heads around. It seems that Trump did too.
Black farmers’ share of total agricultural production is smaller than that of their white counterparts. The National Agricultural Marketing Council puts it at roughly 10%. But these numbers are also incomplete and probably an undercount (It is hard to ascertain whether the potato or the cabbage on the shelf came from a farm owned by a black farmer or a white person but operated by a black farmer).
As all South Africans know, the labour on farms, in pack houses, distribution systems and retail is all black. In short, the sweat of black South African workers is integral to the food supply chain in SA.
Let’s get these facts straight and promote them honestly.
• Kirsten is director of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, and Sihlobo a senior fellow in the university's department of Agricultural Economics as well as chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA.
ALSO READ:
AgriSA calls for existing tobacco controls to be enforced before more are introduced
US meeting spurs SA into action over high crime rate
Five of six farm attack victims in last quarter were black, says police minister
PODCAST: Southern Africa’s grain production rebounds
JUN KAJEE: Zimbabwe begins compensation to dispossessed white farmers
NOKO MASIPA: Land expropriation risks becoming a smokescreen for elite capture
MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa should focus on the US and its emergent nationalist renewal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
AgriSA calls for existing tobacco controls to be enforced before more are ...
Former president Thabo Mbeki defends ‘kill the Boer’ song as a mere ‘chant’
Five of six farm attack victims in last quarter were black, says police minister
PODCAST: Southern Africa’s grain production rebounds
JUN KAJEE: Zimbabwe begins compensation to dispossessed white farmers
NOKO MASIPA: Land expropriation risks becoming a smokescreen for elite capture
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.