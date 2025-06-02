DAVID LEWIS: Fusion of state and tech power as AI takes over will determine our future

So, you’re terrified of artificial intelligence (AI)? Scared it may subsume your job, even your mind? You don’t want to colonise Mars? You don’t like the idea of putting your future in the hands of messianic billionaires such as Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Sam Altman?
I’m one of those hapless individuals who does not really know what to make of AI. Seeking reassurance, I turned to a thought-provoking article in Foreign Affairs by Ian Bremmer, the formidably smart founder and president of the risk advisory service Eurasia Group. Spoiler alert: I found none.
I did discover that the GPT in ChatGPT doesn’t stand for general purpose technology as I’d assumed. But when I asked ChatGPT whether AI is indeed a general purpose technology, it (or whatever the correct pronoun is) replied, “You’re right to connect the dots ... I may also be part of the broader class of general practice technologies — especially as I (and others like me) keep evolving and embedding into more parts of society. Just don’t ask me to power your toaster. Yet.”
So take it from ChatGPT, someone cleverer than yourself: as with the invention of the steam engine and electricity and the computer, AI marks a new world hurtling towards us, a technology that will be inscribed in everyday life.
Market dominance
In the pre-AI digital era I put my money on the regulatory capacities of states to blunt the potentially cataclysmic social and economic consequences of digital platforms such as Facebook and Google. The US deployed antitrust laws against the market dominance of its digital technology behemoths, such as Meta, Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft. The EU strengthened its regulatory framework and also deployed its competition directorate, most often against the same US companies.
But these weapons proved too blunt and cumbersome to deal with rapidly evolving digital technologies.
Besides the weakness of regulation, two other factors have affected the relationship between the state and the AI companies. First, AI requires infrastructural investment on a scale — particularly in the form of enormous computing power and data centres, advanced semiconductors and cybersecurity — that requires state financial support, despite the huge resources and access to capital markets commanded by the technogiants themselves. Second, the geopolitical stakes in national AI capacity and innovation have risen enormously, as its application in the defence and security industries and the prospect of huge government contracts have become increasingly apparent.
The state and AI companies have a difficult relationship. The once libertarian US techno entrepreneurs have understood the essential role of the state if their companies’ insatiable demand for capital and public contracts is to be met, and if the regulators are to be kept off their backs. The Chinese Communist Party has recognised the criticality of its techno entrepreneurs if China is to match the US’s superpower status. And because of the strategic rivalry between these superpowers, the imperative to protect “their” companies’ intellectual property has intensified.
For the US this is manifest in an audacious attempt by the techno giants to capture the state. To be sure, there have been long and important periods of US economic history when corporate interests had inordinate influence over the US state. The rail barons and the oil trusts had their time in the sun; World War 2 and its booming aftermath saw manufacturers ride high, so much so that US president Dwight Eisenhower saw fit to warn of the dangers of the military-industrial complex; and Wall Street secured the financialisation of the US economy through its privileged access to the state.
But while these interests secured many of the measures and election outcomes for which they lobbied, there were always powerful interests that, with public support, advocated and won fightback mechanisms. Teddy Roosevelt vigorously advocated antitrust measures, and on several occasions, the financial sector has been subject to onerous regulation. But the US economy has been too big, and the US democracy too complex, to succumb to outright capture.
Another order
We’re now witnessing corporate ambition of another order. Musk and other key tech entrepreneurs and financiers literally bought the recent re-election of Donald Trump. Musk’s investment reaped huge dividends when Trump appointed him head of the “department of government efficiency”, which gave him licence (though several courts disagree) to rampage through federal data bases and cripple key government agencies, including those responsible for regulating his various AI-related interests — space, social media, electronic vehicles, AI development.
For its part, the Chinese economy has made enormous strides since Deng Xiaoping led China’s transformation from communism to state capitalism. While China’s rise certainly owes much to cheap labour, in recent years its innovative capacity, which derives largely from the policies and investments of a far-sighted state, has come to the fore. China’s transformation has generated enormous personal wealth for its successful tech entrepreneurs, but this hasn’t been allowed to translate into political power. This was graphically illustrated when Xi Jinping publicly slapped down and humiliated China’s leading tech entrepreneur, Jack Ma, head of tech giant Alibaba, because he had been exhibiting a degree of independence and public validation that smacked of political ambition.
The two superpowers have thus adopted starkly divergent approaches to the development of their national technology bases. The US tech entrepreneurs have decided that they need the state and so have embarked on an audacious attempt to capture it. The Chinese state has decided it needs its tech entrepreneurs and has supported their technological ambition and allowed them to accumulate personal wealth as long as they steered clear of political challenge.
If there is to be a winner, which will it be? If history is to be our guide, the scientists and innovators are assuming some risk. When in the late 1920s the Soviet scientific establishment challenged key elements of Stalinism, the dictator dispatched to the gulag those he didn’t execute. On the other hand, those leaders of the German chemical companies who supported their dictator’s genocidal policies got their just desserts at the Nuremberg Trials.
Who will win the geopolitical contest for technological dynamism? My money is on the Chinese model. While excessive state control may chill some innovation, the incontrovertible fact is that most great tech innovations — from the arms industry to the internet — were initiated by the state (usually by the needs of the military) not by private interests.Where does this leave the rest of us? Which model of technological progress will the rest of the world follow? Whose products, platforms and standards will be adopted?
Bremmer speculates that “most advanced industrial economies will have little choice but to align with the US model, while much of the Global South will find the Chinese offering more attractive”. He is probably right, though there is some irony in those with the weakest state choosing the more state-centred approach, while those with the stronger states hand over crucial innovation capacity to the private sector. How many developing countries tried to emulate the statist Asian tigers only to find that their states weren’t up to the challenge?
Neither approach speaks well of the prospects for democracy. Only the growing NGO sector rejects both an all-powerful state and the sublimation of the state by huge corporations. Bremmer writes: “As tech power and state power fuse everywhere, the question is no longer whether tech companies will rival states for geopolitical influence; it is whether open societies can survive the challenge.”
Or maybe the luddites will make a comeback.
• Lewis, a former trade unionist, academic, policymaker, regulator and company board member, was a co-founder and director of Corruption Watch.
DAVID LEWIS: Fusion of state and tech power as AI takes over will determine our future
The US and China have adopted starkly divergent approaches to the development of their national technology bases
