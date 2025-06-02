Markets will be particularly interested to see if Donald Trump goes ahead with a 50% tariff on Wednesday, or backs off as he has done before
We should not view public-private partnerships as a threat to municipal control, but as enablers
African airlines pay up to 17% more for fuel, taxes are 12%-15% higher and navigation costs up to 10% more
EFF has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the hike
New CEO’s to do do list includes improving return on equity, beefing up retail and business banking, and addressing staff morale
Agriculture gains likely to be offset by contractions in mining, manufacturing, construction and trade sectors
Daring Ukrainian operation involved hiding drones and driving them to the perimeter of Russian airbases
Sharks’ entire season hanging on those kicks was spellbinding in URC quarterfinal shoot-out drama
Son of Venda on the whirlwinds of the city, life as a musician and the self
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Post Office in ICU
Post Office faces cash crunch without further injection
PAUL MARITZ: Three quick cuts to jump-start the SA economy
BRIAN KANTOR AND DAVID HOLLAND: Efficient use of capital is the key to economic greatness
PAUL MARITZ: The party over the people — the legacy of another decade of bailouts
