BRETT HERRON: Did the DA and EFF inadvertently sponsor a fuel levy?

All the social support mechanisms attached to the original VAT proposal, such as an expanded list of zero-rated goods and initial relief from bracket creep, were discarded

31 May 2025 - 06:00
by Brett Herron
A fuel levy increase is an arguably more harmful alternative to a VAT increase, given the knock-on effects for transportation costs in an economy reliant on road transportation for freight and public transport, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
While the DA and EFF loudly celebrated its so-called “VAT victory”, surprisingly little attention has been paid to the actual consequences of shifting from budget 2.0 to budget 3.0, and the costs that came with it. Did we throw the baby out with the bathwater?

The fallout from the abandoned VAT increase may be far more damaging than the DA and EFF would have us believe. To offset the political toxicity of VAT, the Treasury leaned into a fuel levy increase, an arguably more harmful alternative given the knock-on effects for transportation costs in an economy heavily reliant on road transportation for freight and public transport.

Meanwhile, all the social support mechanisms attached to the original VAT proposal — above-inflation grant increases, an expanded list of zero-rated goods and initial relief for bracket creep — were discarded. So again, was budget 3.0, and the “VAT victory”, really worth it?

It would be unfair to place blame on any single actor, but there were clear missteps. The Treasury arguably erred first by tabling Budget 2.0 with minimal government of national unity (GNU) consultation and no clear path to passage. For a seasoned minister with deep experience in political negotiations, this was a surprising oversight — one that set up the budget standoff from the outset.

The ANC, still adjusting to life without a parliamentary majority, found itself outmanoeuvred as opposition parties capitalised on the VAT increase to score public points. The EFF and DA, strange allies in any context, teamed up to torpedo the fiscal framework on procedural grounds, while other parties, including my own, were engaged in negotiations to find alternatives to the VAT increase. Ultimately, all of this forced the Treasury to withdraw it altogether.

Away from the core budget content the political dynamics became clearer. The ANC demonstrated it could operate without DA or FF+ support, while ActionSA and Bosa appeared increasingly open to collaborating with the ANC. This should surprise no-one who is familiar with coalition politics, where shifting alliances are par for the course.

Turning VAT into a political third rail, thanks largely to the DA, meant the Treasury had to turn elsewhere for revenue, landing on the fuel levy. The irony is bitter: most workers and goods are transported by road, and the increased fuel costs will ripple through the economy. That irony deepens when you consider the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s much-needed investment was slashed in budget 3.0.

The damage doesn’t stop there. Compared to budget 2.0, the new budget makes medium-term cuts to both health and education, each losing just under R10bn. That’s nearly the same R12.5bn in first-year revenue the VAT increase would have generated. The Treasury insists these aren’t cuts, merely reductions in projected future spending. But for the affected departments the effect is functionally identical.

Home affairs is another casualty. Its budget for human resource capacitation and digitisation was trimmed, with the staffing component removed entirely despite minister Leon Schreiber’s clear and public pleas for more personnel.

While changes to debt-to-GDP ratios and growth forecasts are partially a product of delayed tabling and shifting economic indicators, budgets serve as signals to both investors and creditors. These adjustments confirm what many suspected: international (and to some extent, domestic) economic confidence is waning.

Had budget 2.0 been tabled and passed earlier, we might have bought ourselves more time, until at least the October medium term budget policy statement.

For context: if a person spends R7,500 on VAT-liable goods a VAT increase to 15.5% would have meant paying R1,162.50 instead of the current R1,125. That’s a difference of just R37.50.

So here we are … was that small tax increase really worse than the billions cut from social grants, infrastructure and key public departments? That’s the trade-off budget 3.0 represents. Many political parties seem comfortable with that decision. Are you?

• Herron is secretary-general of the Good Party.

ALSO READ:

Statutory bodies slam budget’s proposed fuel levy hike

Increase ‘undermines Treasury’s claim that the budget is pro-poor’, says Financial and Fiscal Commission
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Pump price politics

With parties focused on even the smallest piece of revenue pie any tax measure will be controversial
Opinion
2 days ago

EFF asks court to interdict fuel levy increase

The party has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the fuel levy increase, which comes into effect on June 4
National
2 days ago

CARTOON: Hazardous waste

Friday, May 30 2025
Opinion
1 day ago

Take-home pay falls for second month as economic uncertainty grows

Adjusted for inflation, real take-home pay fell 2.2% to R15,005 in April, down from R15,344 in March
Economy
3 days ago

Freight body sounds warning on fuel levy hike

The increase in SA's general fuel levy will put undue strain on consumers and the logistics sector, says the RFA
National
1 week ago

Consumers’ ‘VAT win’ reversed by stealth taxes and fuel levy blow

The Treasury is leaning heavily on fiscal drag by opting not to adjust personal income tax brackets for inflation, one analyst says
Economy
1 week ago
