CHRIS GILMOUR: Summers in uphill battle getting flabby Pick n Pay back in shape
In 18 months CEO has been back at helm promising signs have emerged, but there is a long way to go
30 May 2025 - 05:00
When Sean Summers reassumed the position of CEO at troubled former retail icon Pick n Pay he soon realised that turning this once great business around would be a labour of love, and that it would involve blood, toil, sweat and tears.
Summers is a realist, and he has tried hard to impress upon the market that rescuing Pick n Pay from the abyss will be a monumentally difficult task. In the most recent results presentation he paraphrased the late English conservative philosopher Roger Scruton, who said good things are easily destroyed but not easily created. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.