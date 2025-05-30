Opinion

CARTOON: Hazardous waste

30 May 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, May 30 2025
Friday, May 30 2025

EDITORIAL: Pump price politics

With parties focused on even the smallest piece of revenue pie any tax measure will be controversial
Opinion
1 day ago

EFF asks court to interdict fuel levy increase

The party has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the fuel levy increase, which comes into effect on June 4
National
18 hours ago

Statutory bodies slam budget’s proposed fuel levy hike

Increase ‘undermines Treasury’s claim that the budget is pro-poor’, says Financial and Fiscal Commission
National
2 days ago

Freight body sounds warning on fuel levy hike

The increase in SA's general fuel levy will put undue strain on consumers and the logistics sector, says the RFA
National
1 week ago

WATCH: Drivers buckle up for fuel levy hike

Business Day TV speaks to Fani Tshifularo, CEO of the Fuels Industry Association of SA
National
6 days ago
Thursday, May 29 2025
Thursday, May 29 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The second Swartland Revolution ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Fact is BEE is a cruel joke on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Mantashe dumps a steaming pile of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: True shape of Pick n Pay turnaround
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.