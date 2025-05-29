YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Violence against women has become normal
Long-term funding is required for family support programmes, education initiatives and interventions that address drivers of violence
More than 7-million women in SA have experienced physical violence in their lifetime, according to the country’s first national gender-based violence (GBV) study, conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and released late last year. Black African women are disproportionately affected. This isn’t just a statistic — it’s a national emergency requiring bold, multifaceted solutions.
With the ultraconservative agenda being pursued by right-wing elements in different parts of the world, we are seeing the rolling back of critical gains achieved on gender rights globally or the strengthening of “traditional” misogynistic practices. For example, Kenya’s GBV crisis has reached alarming proportions, with activists declaring femicide a national emergency and thousands taking to the streets to protest...
