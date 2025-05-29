JUANITA DU PREEZ: Washington’s drones aren’t the solution to SA crime

Let provinces hire, train and deploy officers in ways that make sense for their specific challenges, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
The crime statistics are plain — and they’re horrifying. In the past quarter, between January and March this year, 5 727 South Africans were murdered. That’s 64 people killed every day. Over the course of the full 2024/25 financial year the tally exceeded 25,000. That’s more than double the total US experience, and the US has a population more than five times that of SA.
In the same stretch police recorded 41,991 rapes — about 117 a day. And more than 180,000 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.You don’t need a criminologist to see what’s going on. We are living in a national emergency and South Africans experience it on a daily basis.
It cuts across class and race. Poor communities bear the brunt, but no suburb is untouched. This isn’t just a Johannesburg problem, or a Cape Flats problem, or a township problem. It’s an SA problem. Crime remains one of the top two concerns for South Africans, alongside unemployment, as consistently reflected in polling by the Institute of Race Relations and the Social Research Foundation.
Yet instead of implementing robust domestic reforms our leaders have sought external assistance, exemplified by recent appeals to former US president Donald Trump during a White House meeting. This approach reflects a troubling abdication of responsibility.
At the recent meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and a few SA delegates, including billionaire Johann Rupert, sat down with Trump. Yet somehow, amid the circus of accusations and explanations, the SA side ended up appealing for US help to fight crime, specifically asking for drones and satellite internet to help the police do their job.
Sure, better tech can help. Surveillance tools, data systems, reliable connectivity can all support police work. But technology isn’t the heart of the problem. It’s not even the liver or kidneys. The real sickness sits elsewhere.
Our police service is broken. Not just overstretched, but riddled with incompetence, political interference and corruption. And that’s before we get to the steady demoralisation of those ordinary officers who still try, against the odds, to do their jobs.
Sending drones to a dysfunctional SA Police Service is akin to handing a Ferrari to a blindfolded learner driver.
It’s not just about police or the people who serve in the police force. Crime doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It grows in soil fed by poverty, inequality, fatherlessness, drug abuse, joblessness and state failure.
You can’t fix that with foreign aid or flying cameras. You fix it with proper governance, proper schools and a political class that doesn’t flee to foreign capitals for talks every time things fall apart.
And that’s the part that really sticks: the symbolism of this moment. An SA president, sitting in Washington and asking America to help us clean up our streets. What message does that send, not just to the world but to ordinary South Africans? That we’ve given up on ourselves.
The time has come to devolve policing powers.
Yes, countries co-operate on crime. They share intelligence, tighten borders, track trafficking networks. But that’s not what’s happening here. What we’re seeing is something closer to outsourcing responsibility. And that’s dangerous for any democracy.
Groups such as Action Society have repeatedly called for for urgent reforms to the justice system. So too have countless others. Policing is one of the few public services where local knowledge truly matters. A cop in Mamelodi shouldn’t be managed by the same playbook as one in Camps Bay. Yet the national government insists on running the SAPS from Pretoria, as though the same system can stretch across 1,200 police stations and somehow serve everyone equally.
It doesn’t and it can’t.The time has come to devolve policing powers. Let provinces hire, train and deploy officers in ways that make sense for their specific challenges. Let them be accountable to the communities they serve, not to distant bureaucrats or career politicians with no skin in the local game.
What’s missing here isn’t just political will. It’s trust in ordinary South Africans to govern themselves, city by city, province by province.You can’t outsource that. And you certainly can’t centralise your way out of dysfunction.
It’s time to stop pretending that salvation will come from Pretoria — or even from Washington. It’s time to bring control closer to where the damage is being done, and where the people who suffer actually live.
This mess is ours. But so is the right to fix it — on our terms, in our towns, with our hands.
• Du Preez is with civil rights organisation Action Society, which advocates for justice system reform.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa commendably calm but Trump meeting a wake-up call
• Du Preez is with civil rights organisation Action Society, which advocates for justice system reform.
