MLONDI MVELI MDLULI: Amsa bailout may be necessary, but reform can’t wait
SA’s steel industry must be rebuilt on competition, decentralisation and a functional economic ecosystem
28 May 2025 - 05:00
The Industrial Development Corporation’s (IDC) R1.2bn support package for ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), aimed at keeping the company’s long steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging alive, is not a cause for celebration. It is a hard, pragmatic step to prevent economic and social devastation.
With thousands of jobs on the line and entire local economies at risk, this intervention was largely unavoidable. However, it must be understood for what it is: a temporary lifeline and not a solution. It demonstrates the urgent need for deeper structural reforms in the broader steel industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.