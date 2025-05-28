Opinion

LETTER: Dollar faces declining spiral

The US’s dollar privilege may be coming to the end

28 May 2025 - 13:41
Picture: REUTERS
Ismail Lagardien’s most recent column refers (US is losing its power to punish countries that dare to deviate”, May 28)

Almost all significant economic events start with debt. Someone somewhere took on too much debt and now cannot pay. The 2008 sub prime crisis was a clear example, the nexus being US citizens being sold property on the flimsiest of abilities to repay.

Today the US faces the reality that its dollar privilege allowing it to run permanent twin deficits may be coming to the end. The Democrats simply increase spending and the Republicans cut taxes. Same effect either way, with the US national debt now close to $40-trillion and a widening current account deficit.

This can only be funded by foreigners willing to fund this privilege. But when that stops the mighty dollar can only go into a declining spiral, together with higher inflation and higher interest rates. We in SA know exactly how that feels.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Rules stifle manufacturing

A quagmire of new legislation makes it impossible to execute any new business
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Parallel universes

Ramaphosa and Mantashe appear to inhabit different realities
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Race-based laws on statute books

There is no place in democratic SA for apartheid-era laws
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Maritime sector on the rocks

Its just another item to add to the long list of issues waiting to fail, about to fail or having already imploded
Opinion
23 hours ago
