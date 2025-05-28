Almost all significant economic events start with debt. Someone somewhere took on too much debt and now cannot pay. The 2008 sub prime crisis was a clear example, the nexus being US citizens being sold property on the flimsiest of abilities to repay.
Today the US faces the reality that its dollar privilege allowing it to run permanent twin deficits may be coming to the end. The Democrats simply increase spending and the Republicans cut taxes. Same effect either way, with the US national debt now close to $40-trillion and a widening current account deficit.
This can only be funded by foreigners willing to fund this privilege. But when that stops the mighty dollar can only go into a declining spiral, together with higher inflation and higher interest rates. We in SA know exactly how that feels.
Richard Bryant
LETTER: Dollar faces declining spiral
The US’s dollar privilege may be coming to the end
Ismail Lagardien’s most recent column refers (US is losing its power to punish countries that dare to deviate”, May 28)
Richard Bryant
