HEATH MUCHENA: Can AI save America from its debt spiral?

As America stares down the barrel of a $35-trillion debt, policymakers, investors and, increasingly, the public are clinging to a single thread of hope: AI.
The narrative is seductive. AI, they say, will usher in a new era of productivity — slashing corporate costs, transforming healthcare, rebooting public services and unleashing growth powerful enough to outpace our rising debt burden. In theory, smarter machines mean a stronger economy. But can an algorithm really rescue a nation from fiscal reality?
Washington’s debt-to-GDP ratio now exceeds 130%. Interest payments alone are projected to swallow up a quarter of all federal tax revenue within a decade. Traditional tools — tax hikes and spending cuts — are politically toxic. Growth is the only palatable solution. Enter AI.
From boardrooms to Capitol Hill, expectations are sky-high. Generative AI is already streamlining code, summarising contracts and replacing entire layers of clerical work. McKinsey estimates AI could boost US GDP by $4.4-trillion annually. But there’s a catch: the payoff isn’t instant.
Economic revolutions move slower than markets price them in. Mass adoption takes years, especially in the places where AI could matter most — healthcare, education and government. These sectors are notoriously slow to innovate, tangled in red tape and risk aversion.
Meanwhile, Wall Street is moving as if the transformation has already arrived. Valuations of AI-adjacent stocks are soaring. But if productivity gains don’t appear quickly enough investor disappointment could set the stage for a painful reset.
While the AI story unfolds the fiscal clock keeps ticking. The US runs a structural deficit every year, meaning it borrows just to keep the lights on. With an ageing demographic and fixed entitlements, expenses only rise from here.
The maths is brutal: servicing debt is crowding out investment in everything else and no algorithm, no matter how powerful, can turn back time on compounding interest.
Still, some sectors offer real promise. In healthcare, AI could help curb America’s runaway medical costs — streamlining diagnostics, paperwork and drug development. In manufacturing, smart robotics could reshore production and reduce dependence on foreign labour. And in the public sector AI could finally make government services faster, cheaper and less bureaucratic.
Done right, these shifts could improve lives and balance sheets. But success depends not just on the technology, it depends on how quickly institutions can adapt.
For investors the smart money isn’t chasing the flashiest AI token or the next ChatGPT clone. It’s in the foundations: semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, energy supply and firms with real margins improved by AI — not just marketing slides.
The winners won’t be those who bet on what AI might do some day. It’ll be those who profit from what it’s doing now.AI might be the most powerful economic tool of our time, but it’s not a time machine. And right now, America’s debt problem is a race against the clock.
The US is gambling that exponential innovation can outpace exponential obligations. If the AI miracle materialises in time, it could rewrite the story of 21st-century economics. If not, we’ll learn the hard way that even superintelligence can’t save us from basic maths.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
HEATH MUCHENA: Can AI save America from its debt spiral?
If the AI miracle materialises in time, it could rewrite the story of 21st-century economics
