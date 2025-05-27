TRISTEN TAYLOR: Donald Trump rose to power on a broken social contract

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
In a previous article I argued that the Trump administration is a Jacksonian democracy, this political philosophy’s key tenet being that because the majority vote equals the popular will of the nation, the president has to be more powerful than Congress and the courts (“Trump administration is channelling an 1860s mindset”, May 8). According to this anti-elitist and populist theory, anything else is profoundly undemocratic.
Donald Trump’s autocratic nature had been plainly demonstrated during his first presidency, and the media reported extensively on Project 2025, the 922-page plan for his second term that was, and still is, available on the Heritage Foundation’s website. In rally after rally during last year’s US election campaign Trump stated clearly what he would do if elected. The voters made a clear, informed choice in a free and fair election.
The point is not whether a Jacksonian democracy is a wise or ill-judged idea, but that the US administration’s nature is unabashedly Jacksonian. The philosophy, for those who believe in it, gives moral justification for Trump’s actions. For deputy president JD Vance and others, their version of the ANC’s “national democratic revolution” is a righteous cause. The question then is how the heck a 200-year-old political theory, one that was discredited and went dormant in the 1860s, has been revived.
The tale of grand betrayal begins with the Great Depression.In October 1929 the New York Stock Exchange crashed. A run on the banks followed. In 1929-33 about 7,000 banks failed. With no national insurance for depositors, savings disappeared. There was no unemployment insurance nor any kind of social security net.
American citizens were left alone to face the consequences of a crash ultimately caused by unrepentant monopoly capitalists operating in an unrestrained free market. GDP fell 30%, industrial output 45%, and lack of demand meant some coins weren’t even minted. A third of farmers lost their land and unemployment rose to 25%.
The New Deal was president Franklin Roosevelt’s response. From 1932 to 1938 his administration and the US Congress passed a variety of laws and set up a series of institutions that not only regulated the market but also provided a social welfare net. Most of what we take for granted — financial regulatory bodies, for example — originated with the New Deal. The US government invested heavily in infrastructure to create jobs, intervened in the agricultural market, and passed the Glass-Steagall Act, which separated commercial and investment banking.
If the New Deal had been honoured and money not bombed away, America would have free university education, socialised medicine, better inner cities, less inequality and more generational wealth.
Unions were empowered and income tax rates increased. Support extended into the arts: for example, the US government employed Walker Evans, one of photography’s masters, to document the Great Depression.
The New Deal was a compact with the American people. In return for economic and social support the people would back representative democracy and a constrained version of capitalism. Roosevelt was worried about the political situation. Communism, anarchism, fascism and the far-right were rife at the time. The liberal democratic order itself was at peril.
The New Deal extended to civil rights legislation in the 1960s and president Lyndon Johnson’s antipoverty crusade, the Great Society. The Vietnam War defunded the Great Society.
Now, it is de rigueur to accuse the Trump administration of unravelling the New Deal. This is false. Democratic and Republican elites dismantled the New Deal ages ago. Starting in the 1970s, trade has been liberalised and finance deregulated. President Bill Clinton said in 1996 that “the era of big government is over”, and the Glass-Steagall Act was repealed in 1999 by a vote of 90 to 8 in the US Senate.
The ideological justification was that when markets are freed from regulation, democracy is promoted. This is an idea that stretches back to 1944, when Friedrich Hayek published The Road to Serfdom, which argues that economic planning leads to totalitarianism, and only by keeping the state out of the economy can democracy be preserved. The Austrian school of economics then got mashed up with Ayn Rand’s notion of the heroic capitalist Übermensch, and America’s greedy elites were set free.
The result? Waves of deindustrialisation gutted entire cities. It is called the Rust Belt for a reason. Unionised jobs that provided for a decent retirement and, most crucially, built up the generational wealth necessary for social mobility, are gone. Long dull hours at McDonald’s and Amazon are the highway to poverty.
Because markets were unleashed, they soared in an unstable manner. Complex financial instruments were made — things such as credit default swaps and other over-the-counter derivatives that no-one really understands. Congress passed a law in 2000 that exempted over-the-counter derivatives from regulation. Financial crashes followed, especially in 2008. As in 1929, the costs and burdens fell heaviest on citizens and increased inequality. Warren Buffett and his fellow travellers made their fortunes when blood was on the exchange floor.
An entire American generation has grown up watching and fighting in doomed overseas wars. The Taliban is back in power and the Middle East is a mess.
The elites did more than just set up Chinese factories and export US jobs. During the 1980s president Ronald Reagan militarised Richard Nixon’s racially discriminative war on drugs, which still continues despite failing dismally to do anything about narcotics usage. What the mass incarceration and mandatory sentencing did was rip apart African American and working class communities.
An entire American generation has grown up watching and fighting in doomed overseas wars. The Taliban is back in power and the Middle East is a mess. In 2008 left-leaning economist Joseph Stiglitz calculated the cost of the Iraq War alone at $3-trillion. Defence contractors made out like the bandits they are.
If the New Deal had been honoured and money not bombed away, America would have free university education, socialised medicine, better inner cities, less inequality and more generational wealth.
Only two serious presidential contenders in the modern era — neither of them proponents of free trade — have acknowledged that the status quo is unacceptable for most Americans. The first is Bernie Sanders, with his entirely sane democratic socialism. His 2016 campaign for the Democratic nomination failed because the elites of his own party undermined it. The party’s power brokers backed the status quo, specifically Hillary Clinton, and lost to the other candidate of change, Trump.
The Democrats doubled down on the losing status quo with Kamala Harris. If you listen carefully to Democrats now they are still defending the free trade, financial deregulation and military adventurism of the past 40 years. That is how Jacksonian democracy returned to power. The elites of both parties broke the New Deal’s compact and upended the establishment.
Like America, we in SA also had a social contract. We were told in 1994 that we would have political liberty and a degree of economic freedom in return for supporting liberal representative democracy. Political freedom we have. Economic freedom we do not.
The past 30 years have seen SA deindustrialise and unemployment soar to levels far surpassing those of the Great Depression. Squatter camps and townships ring every city and town. State capture siphoned off the wealth of a nation. Thabo Mbeki’s HIV/Aids denialism caused incalculable loss and trauma.
Our political elites have left the people behind. We kept our side of the 1994 bargain. They didn’t, and unless something drastic happens change is inevitable. What the change will be is unknown, but if America is any guide it won’t be pleasant.
• Dr Taylor, a freelance journalist and photographer, is a research fellow in environmental ethics at Stellenbosch University.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Donald Trump rose to power on a broken social contract
Accusing the new US administration of ditching the New Deal is wrong — elites did so ages ago
• Dr Taylor, a freelance journalist and photographer, is a research fellow in environmental ethics at Stellenbosch University.
