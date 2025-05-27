HITESH HARDUTH: How securities lending could be the growth sweetener for your portfolio needs

While the securities are on loan, the investor still benefits from dividends and interest payments. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER.
Pressure is mounting on investors to find smarter ways to grow capital without exposing their clients to unnecessary risk.
While asset managers and pension funds are well-versed in traditional approaches to portfolio management, many still overlook the potential that securities lending offers to quietly and consistently boost long-term portfolio returns.
Simply put, securities lending is a way for investors to temporarily loan out the shares or bonds they already hold in exchange for a fee. These loans are typically made to banks, brokers and hedge funds that put up collateral to cover the transaction and mitigate any risk.
While the securities are on loan, the investor still benefits from dividends and interest payments. They forgo their proxy voting rights, but even those can be reclaimed by recalling the securities ahead of an important voting event.
Securities lending is a straightforward concept that can fit neatly into most long-term investment strategies. Given that it enjoys strong regulatory oversight and can be set up with clearly defined contracts for optimum risk management, securities lending provides a highly practical way to increase returns without increasing exposure.
Another type of return
When you add securities lending to a portfolio, it’s a bit like adding another type of return. Think of it as a sweetener on top of the income or price appreciation you’d hopefully already achieve just by holding the asset.
For defined benefit funds such as the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF), where liabilities can stretch over many decades, every opportunity to enhance returns counts. The average annual size of the SA market is less than R198bn in assets out on loan, which is a small fraction of the roughly R54-trillion involved in securities lending globally.
Much of the hesitancy in the domestic market comes down to a misconception that securities lending is risky, despite it being carefully governed through global master securities lending agreements and managed by experienced intermediaries such as banks.
The risk is mitigated by the fact that the collateral banks hold is always more than the value of the securities lent out. In the unlikely event of a default, that collateral is readily available to put the lender back in the same position they were before entering into the securities lending contract.
Controls can also be put in place to protect investors from overexposure to any potential risks. For instance, the EPPF limits lending to 50% of its portfolio, and no more than 25% of any share can be lent to a single counterparty.
Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act also provides clear guidance on allowable exposures by asset class and sector, which intermediaries monitor on behalf of the funds that participate in securities lending practices.
The risk and administrative burdens that are often a source of concern for investors can be further limited through outsourcing the lending function. For example, Standard Bank acts as a principal intermediary in many of the lending arrangements it facilitates. This means pension funds and asset managers deal with the bank itself, not the borrower, which significantly reduces their exposure to counterparty risk.
Importantly, securities lending does not just benefit individual funds; it’s also an effective way of supporting broader market development.
This arrangement has repeatedly proven resilient during times of extreme market stress, including the Covid-19 crisis. Twenty-hour days were undertaken over that difficult time,managing the recallof stock by lenders, borrowers short-selling the same stockand settling trades very quickly to ultimately ensure that lenders came out unscathed and no additional market settlement risk was introduced.
Securities lending has historically been the domain of large pension funds and institutional asset managers.However, there is plenty of scope for other types of investors to access the benefits, particularly family offices and collective investment schemes. While these investors have not specifically been prevented from participating in securities lending, many have been put off by the perceived operational burden involved. However, outsourcing the transaction to an intermediary removes this barrier.
This is precisely how EPPF has taken advantage of securities lending. Sheared of an internal team to run this aspect of the fund portfolio, it makes more sense to outsource this function to lenders such as Standard Bank with proven expertise and experience.
Importantly, securities lending does not just benefit individual funds; it is also an effective way of supporting broader market development. Allowing securities to be borrowed and traded, deepens liquidity and strengthens the functioning of capital markets.
This liquidity facilitation is one of the main functions of securities lending, which is why Standard Bank is proactively expanding its securities lending infrastructure into African markets including Nigeria, Kenya and Botswana.
Regulatory shifts on the continent are creating new opportunities for pension funds to participate, and as these markets develop, adequate liquidity becomes increasingly important for long-term economic growth and development.
As global and domestic investment conditions continue to get tougher, to increase a fund’s alpha, it would make sense to include a low-risk strategy such as securities lending into a fund’s investment programme.
Securities lending is not flashy, nor does it dominate headlines. Butit is a proven, conservative tool that can help long-term investors achieve more with what they already have.
In a world where every basis point matters, that certainly makes securities lending worthy of careful consideration.
• Harduth is head of Securities Lending and Borrowing at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking and chairman of the SA Securities Lending Association.
HITESH HARDUTH: How securities lending could be the growth sweetener for your portfolio needs
The instrument is a proven tool to help long-term investors achieve more with what they already have
Pressure is mounting on investors to find smarter ways to grow capital without exposing their clients to unnecessary risk.
While asset managers and pension funds are well-versed in traditional approaches to portfolio management, many still overlook the potential that securities lending offers to quietly and consistently boost long-term portfolio returns.
Simply put, securities lending is a way for investors to temporarily loan out the shares or bonds they already hold in exchange for a fee. These loans are typically made to banks, brokers and hedge funds that put up collateral to cover the transaction and mitigate any risk.
While the securities are on loan, the investor still benefits from dividends and interest payments. They forgo their proxy voting rights, but even those can be reclaimed by recalling the securities ahead of an important voting event.
Securities lending is a straightforward concept that can fit neatly into most long-term investment strategies. Given that it enjoys strong regulatory oversight and can be set up with clearly defined contracts for optimum risk management, securities lending provides a highly practical way to increase returns without increasing exposure.
Another type of return
When you add securities lending to a portfolio, it’s a bit like adding another type of return. Think of it as a sweetener on top of the income or price appreciation you’d hopefully already achieve just by holding the asset.
For defined benefit funds such as the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF), where liabilities can stretch over many decades, every opportunity to enhance returns counts. The average annual size of the SA market is less than R198bn in assets out on loan, which is a small fraction of the roughly R54-trillion involved in securities lending globally.
Much of the hesitancy in the domestic market comes down to a misconception that securities lending is risky, despite it being carefully governed through global master securities lending agreements and managed by experienced intermediaries such as banks.
CLEO ROSE-INNES: Is the Group of 20 about to get Doge(d)?
The risk is mitigated by the fact that the collateral banks hold is always more than the value of the securities lent out. In the unlikely event of a default, that collateral is readily available to put the lender back in the same position they were before entering into the securities lending contract.
Controls can also be put in place to protect investors from overexposure to any potential risks. For instance, the EPPF limits lending to 50% of its portfolio, and no more than 25% of any share can be lent to a single counterparty.
Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act also provides clear guidance on allowable exposures by asset class and sector, which intermediaries monitor on behalf of the funds that participate in securities lending practices.
The risk and administrative burdens that are often a source of concern for investors can be further limited through outsourcing the lending function. For example, Standard Bank acts as a principal intermediary in many of the lending arrangements it facilitates. This means pension funds and asset managers deal with the bank itself, not the borrower, which significantly reduces their exposure to counterparty risk.
This arrangement has repeatedly proven resilient during times of extreme market stress, including the Covid-19 crisis. Twenty-hour days were undertaken over that difficult time, managing the recall of stock by lenders, borrowers short-selling the same stock and settling trades very quickly to ultimately ensure that lenders came out unscathed and no additional market settlement risk was introduced.
Securities lending has historically been the domain of large pension funds and institutional asset managers. However, there is plenty of scope for other types of investors to access the benefits, particularly family offices and collective investment schemes. While these investors have not specifically been prevented from participating in securities lending, many have been put off by the perceived operational burden involved. However, outsourcing the transaction to an intermediary removes this barrier.
This is precisely how EPPF has taken advantage of securities lending. Sheared of an internal team to run this aspect of the fund portfolio, it makes more sense to outsource this function to lenders such as Standard Bank with proven expertise and experience.
Importantly, securities lending does not just benefit individual funds; it is also an effective way of supporting broader market development. Allowing securities to be borrowed and traded, deepens liquidity and strengthens the functioning of capital markets.
This liquidity facilitation is one of the main functions of securities lending, which is why Standard Bank is proactively expanding its securities lending infrastructure into African markets including Nigeria, Kenya and Botswana.
Regulatory shifts on the continent are creating new opportunities for pension funds to participate, and as these markets develop, adequate liquidity becomes increasingly important for long-term economic growth and development.
As global and domestic investment conditions continue to get tougher, to increase a fund’s alpha, it would make sense to include a low-risk strategy such as securities lending into a fund’s investment programme.
Securities lending is not flashy, nor does it dominate headlines. But it is a proven, conservative tool that can help long-term investors achieve more with what they already have.
In a world where every basis point matters, that certainly makes securities lending worthy of careful consideration.
• Harduth is head of Securities Lending and Borrowing at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking and chairman of the SA Securities Lending Association.
WILLEM LE ROUX: Offshore exodus — existential crisis or just another opportunity?
JSE unit trusts have rewarded long-term investors
MAGNUS HEYSTEK: Five years later, and I was right!
MICHAEL STREATFIELD: The jagged frontier where humans and AI work together
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Forward move for Foord
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: What Jurie Strydom brings to the table at Old Mutual
WILLEM LE ROUX: Offshore exodus — existential crisis or just another ...
THE FINANCE GHOST: Understanding multiple risks
DAVID LE PAGE: The true cost of investing with Allan Gray
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.