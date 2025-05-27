Opec and its allies are likely to finalise July output at its meeting later this week
As a sovereign nation SA should not bend its rules to suit one individual
This follows international ratings agency Fitch affirming the power utility’s credit rating
The justice, crime prevention and security cluster is expected to discuss the issue this week
CSA is expected to increase free cash flow generation while growing Harmony’s global copper footprint
The country may be in breach of international treaties as defence force lacks the capacity to meet UN search and rescue obligations
This is where community spirit meets financial innovation
Russian defence ministry points to ‘provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process’
Focus is turning towards how the contest can be improved so that the number of matches played can produce a fairer result
Dialogues with industry players show that maintaining constraints on investment come at a huge opportunity cost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Not the red carpet
New draft rules for foreign telecom operators raise questions
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s equity equivalent experiment and Musk’s antiwoke streak
DUMA GQUBULE: Musk should get the Trump treatment over satellite internet
Solly Malatsi gazettes new draft rules for foreign telecoms operators
GABRIEL CROUSE: This is how BEE has worsened joblessness
