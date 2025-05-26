FIDELIS HOVE: Digital public infrastructure, an answer to social grants spending dilemma
Unified digital ID system eliminates need for repeated document submissions and helps cut fraud
26 May 2025 - 05:00
SA’s social grant system is a global success story. Covering more than 28-million beneficiaries, it has reduced poverty among children and the elderly.
Contrary to persistent myths, evidence shows that grants improve school attendance, nutritional outcomes, and job-seeking behaviour. The child support grant (CSG), old-age pension and the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant are pillars of this positive correlation. ..
